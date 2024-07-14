Suits Cast Members Who Are Actually Friends In Real Life

It's been years since "Suits" wrapped its final season, but we're still not over the star-studded cast, and neither are the millions of fans who watched the show. From Rick Hoffman to Meghan Markle, there was no shortage of talent. And even though some of the stars may have bickered onscreen, the truth is that several cast members were great friends when the cameras stopped rolling.

Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, shared a touching tribute to her co-stars the year the show wrapped. "@iamsarahgrafferty @iamgabrielmacht @halfadams @rickehoffman #aaronkorsh #meghanmarkle In short, #family...My salute to the MOST delicious cast and crew, was wonderfully private, including hugs I can still feel," she wrote on Instagram. "Today I say goodbye for the second and last time to all that made this show so very extraordinary. You know who you are. You will forever have my deepest love and respect." Don't worry — the friendships didn't end when the show did.

In December 2023, Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen on the show, revealed that the cast group chat was still active, with the show having a sudden resurgence on streaming platforms. She told People, "Somebody sent one of the articles that said 'billions of minutes,' and everybody was like, 'Wait, what?!'" Fans were thrilled to see that the cast kept in contact, and it's not just through the chat — many have formed lasting friendships over the years.