Suits Cast Members Who Are Actually Friends In Real Life
It's been years since "Suits" wrapped its final season, but we're still not over the star-studded cast, and neither are the millions of fans who watched the show. From Rick Hoffman to Meghan Markle, there was no shortage of talent. And even though some of the stars may have bickered onscreen, the truth is that several cast members were great friends when the cameras stopped rolling.
Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, shared a touching tribute to her co-stars the year the show wrapped. "@iamsarahgrafferty @iamgabrielmacht @halfadams @rickehoffman #aaronkorsh #meghanmarkle In short, #family...My salute to the MOST delicious cast and crew, was wonderfully private, including hugs I can still feel," she wrote on Instagram. "Today I say goodbye for the second and last time to all that made this show so very extraordinary. You know who you are. You will forever have my deepest love and respect." Don't worry — the friendships didn't end when the show did.
In December 2023, Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen on the show, revealed that the cast group chat was still active, with the show having a sudden resurgence on streaming platforms. She told People, "Somebody sent one of the articles that said 'billions of minutes,' and everybody was like, 'Wait, what?!'" Fans were thrilled to see that the cast kept in contact, and it's not just through the chat — many have formed lasting friendships over the years.
Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer are two peas in a pod
Meghan Markle's life changed drastically after leaving "Suits" in 2017. From marrying Prince Harry to leaving the royal family, we wouldn't blame Markle if she lost touch with her "Suits" co-stars. However, she isn't one to ditch her friends and has kept in touch with one co-star in particular, Abigail Spencer.
Spencer and Markle may have met on the set of "Suits," but their friendship truly blossomed off camera. Spencer attended the royal wedding and the baby shower for Markle's first child, Archie. She even gushed about the mom-to-be in an interview with E! News in 2019, saying, "I think it goes without saying, she's incredible. She's incredible and that baby is so lucky to have them as their parents."
Spencer has proven time and time again that she has Markle's back. In 2021, when the former royal was facing bullying allegations, the "Mad Men" star came to her defense on social media. "I've learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body..." Spencer wrote, "...This is the person I've known the past fourteen years. I am extremely private about my friendship with Meg. I'm not here to tell you her story. That's for her." Markle and Spencer are always joined at the hip and will be for years to come.
Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty were friends long before Suits
"Suits" sparked a lot of friendships among the cast — but not Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty.
The pair knew one another long before they were cast on the series and had one of the most endearing friendships. Macht and Rafferty first became friends when they met at the Williamstown Theater Festival in 1993. Since then, the two have remained good pals, and it was actually Macht who gave Rafferty a heads-up about "Suits." In 2016, she told the New Zealand Herald, "I had done a pilot and I was waiting for news on whether it was going to get picked up, and it wasn't. The same day I got that news, I saw Gabriel and told him. He said, 'Great, you need to read this script tomorrow.'" Not only did she read the script, but Rafferty landed the role of Donna Paulsen.
Seeing each other constantly only made Macht and Rafferty closer, and sometimes, it was difficult for them to focus on the set. In 2012, Macht told Blast Magazine, "We constantly say to each other, 'Don't make me laugh, don't make me laugh, stop, stop, don't, stop.' It's very hard. I mean it's kind of silly that I'm her boss and I get to tell her what to do and what not to do, all this stuff." Who wouldn't want to work with their best friend?
Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams have a brotherly love
Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams may have met through "Suits," but it seems like they have been friends for years. Since the show, the pair have created a friendship that is more like that of brothers.
In 2016, Adams responded to a fan question on Reddit and couldn't stop talking about how amazing Macht is. "Gabriel is an amazing guy and a lot of fun to work with. He's endlessly patient and shoulders the weight of being number one a call sheet with a lot more grace than some people in this business," he shared. "He really welcomes you into the process and we like to push each other's buttons until the scene feels right." The friendship has lasted throughout the years, and like brothers, they like to take loving jabs at one another.
When Macht and Adams reunited in 2024 at the Golden Globes, IMDb asked how it felt for the two to be back together again. No words were needed, as the two actors gave each other a hug. But after the hug, Macht still had to mess with Adams, telling the reporter, "Do you have any hand sanitizer?"
Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty always make time for each other
The ladies of "Suits" formed close bonds while on the set of the legal drama show. Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty have had a tight relationship over the years. Rafferty was even the one to introduce Torres to the world of Instagram. In one social media post from 2018, the "Chicago Med" star wrote, "Dear Friends, please help me welcome my sister, @iamginatorres to the warm and fuzzy world of social media." Not only did she give her followers a heads-up about Torres' social media, but she also made sure to congratulate her friend's success. She said, "Love you Gina, excited to play. Xoxox PS. Don't forget to congratulate her on her Imagen award for Best Supporting Actress."
Torres has also shared the love for her co-star over the years, wishing Rafferty a happy birthday in 2020. She posted on Instagram, "Happy Birthday you MOST gorgeous human. I Love You @iamsarahrafferty. That's all." Even though "Suits" has ended and time has passed, the two always make time for one another, even if that's on the picket line. In July 2023, the pair ran into one another during the writer's strike, and Rafferty shared a sweet video of her giving Torres a kiss. She said, "Reunited with my @iamginatorres on the picket line. There was a lot of kissing. And I will keep meeting her and kissing her on the picket line until we get a fair deal for all."
Patrick J. Adams is always in Meghan Markle's corner
Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle's romantic connection between their characters came easy because they were good friends offscreen. Speaking about their steamy scenes, Meghan told Entertainment Weekly in 2013, "We obviously talked a lot about it, and we're really good friends. Once you develop a comfort level with someone, that translates on camera."
In 2018, Adams told The Hollywood Reporter what he thinks made his relationship with Meghan different. He said, "Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience. We grew up together over the course of the show," he continued, "There was this natural sense that we both knew that the time had come for both of us. It went unspoken and we just enjoyed the hell out of the last few episodes that we got to shoot."
Since "Suits" ended, and with Meghan's life changing drastically, Adams has been more vocal about their friendship. As noted by People, in a since-deleted tweet from 2021, Adams defended the royal from bullying allegations, sharing, "From day one she [Meghan] was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued." Clearly, Meghan and Adams made a lasting bond during their time on "Suits," even if they might not see each other as often.