What Amber Rose Looks Like Without Makeup
When Amber Rose took to the stage of the 2024 Republican National Convention, she did so with her trademark dewy makeup and platinum blond hair. However, while most have come to recognize the model's signature look, there have been times when she's gone makeup-free, too. Unsurprisingly, she looks just as stunning.
Some may remember that Rose previously collaborated with Estée Lauder's Flirt Cosmetics before the brand closed. Even so, while speaking about Flirt to New York Magazine's The Cut, she pointed out that behind the scenes, she loved going bare-faced. "I feel so beautiful and so pure," she told the outlet of her no-makeup days. As for most other days, she told Harper's Bazaar that she tended to prefer going with as little as possible. As she told the outlet, "I really don't wear a lot of makeup, but my makeup artist Priscilla Ono has taught me the basics. I wear lashes, of course, a little contour, and a lip. And I usually wear shades, so that helps with not doing my makeup." Having said that, when it came to occasions where she knew she'd be on camera and couldn't wear shades, she pointed out to The Cut that a full face was non-negotiable.
With that in mind, catching glimpses of Rose without a stitch of makeup on certainly is rare — though when we do, there can be no denying that she's simply gorgeous.
A makeup-free face revealed Amber's perfect complexion
Back in 2018, Amber Rose shared her bare face with the world at the start of a makeup demonstration for Clevver Style. Though Rose admitted to still having some traces of her makeup from the day before (AKA the cardinal skincare sin), her skin was flawless — though she didn't quite believe that when told. Possibly as a result of not being used to having a camera on her without makeup on, she jokingly batted the idea away. "Stop ... don't lie to me!" she mock-pleaded, covering her face with a makeup wipe.
Whether or not she wanted to admit to it herself, it was plain to see that while many celebs look totally different without a full face of makeup, Rose did not fall into that category. Sure, you could tell she didn't have the aforementioned false lashes, contour, and lips on at the start, but if someone were to see just the clips of her before any makeup was applied, there would be no question of who was sitting in the chair. In fact, one fan in the comment section couldn't help but point out just how much Rose looked like herself without makeup on, writing, "Is it just me or is there not that much of a difference from before to after? God this woman is beautiful!"
We love it for her!
Amber does look different without her buzzcut, though
Amber Rose might not look a whole lot different with no makeup on, but it does bear mentioning that without the other staple of her look, she's it would take a sec for many to figure out who she was. We're talking about her platinum blond buzzcut.
As anyone who followed Rose while she was in isolation will know, she's completely unrecognizable in a wig. However, she looks completely different with short hair in a new color. Back in 2019, while pregnant with the child she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, the Daily Mail published pics of her and her mom getting fruit cups, and for a second, we wondered if there was another star named Amber Rose. With a slicked-back style in what we assume is her natural, dark brown color, Rose was nearly unidentifiable. Sure enough, though, she sported the same 'do while out with Edwards (who is now dating Cher, but we digress) — and her shades gave her away. Kind of ironic, given so many stars rock sunnies to stay incognito.
At the end of the day, whether Rose rocks a full face of makeup or not, she's a stunner. And, even though her hair plays a massive role in how recognizable she is, she's proven time and again that she can rock just about any style.