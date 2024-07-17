What Amber Rose Looks Like Without Makeup

When Amber Rose took to the stage of the 2024 Republican National Convention, she did so with her trademark dewy makeup and platinum blond hair. However, while most have come to recognize the model's signature look, there have been times when she's gone makeup-free, too. Unsurprisingly, she looks just as stunning.

Some may remember that Rose previously collaborated with Estée Lauder's Flirt Cosmetics before the brand closed. Even so, while speaking about Flirt to New York Magazine's The Cut, she pointed out that behind the scenes, she loved going bare-faced. "I feel so beautiful and so pure," she told the outlet of her no-makeup days. As for most other days, she told Harper's Bazaar that she tended to prefer going with as little as possible. As she told the outlet, "I really don't wear a lot of makeup, but my makeup artist Priscilla Ono has taught me the basics. I wear lashes, of course, a little contour, and a lip. And I usually wear shades, so that helps with not doing my makeup." Having said that, when it came to occasions where she knew she'd be on camera and couldn't wear shades, she pointed out to The Cut that a full face was non-negotiable.

With that in mind, catching glimpses of Rose without a stitch of makeup on certainly is rare — though when we do, there can be no denying that she's simply gorgeous.