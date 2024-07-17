Amber Rose's Most Inappropriate Outfits To Date

Anywhere Amber Rose goes she makes a statement! Whether it's from what she says or does, Rose can grab anyone's attention, and one way she turns heads is through her clothes. Being a model, it's not surprising that Rose loves all things fashion. Lucky for her, she has the closet to constantly leave people wondering what she will wear next. In 2012, she told Complex, "My closet is huge ... I have an entire room that's just filled with racks and racks and racks of clothes. It's all color coordinated and separated by dresses, shirts, jeans, dress pants, suit jackets, winter jackets, furs."

Rose's love for fashion even led her to collaborating with plus-size fashion line, Simply Be, in 2018. With all her interest in the industry, many wondered whether the businesswoman would take the next step and create her own line. However, in 2021, Rose revealed to Young Hollywood that she has no plans on diving into the designing process of fashion. She said, "In the fashion world — not too much. I kind of just have my own little swag." Rose explained that she enjoys wearing the clothes more than creating them. And as much as she may love sporting new looks, her outfits are not always in good taste. Some of her more inappropriate choices have raised eyebrows and have become more of a fashion fail than a success.