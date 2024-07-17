Amber Rose's Most Inappropriate Outfits To Date
Anywhere Amber Rose goes she makes a statement! Whether it's from what she says or does, Rose can grab anyone's attention, and one way she turns heads is through her clothes. Being a model, it's not surprising that Rose loves all things fashion. Lucky for her, she has the closet to constantly leave people wondering what she will wear next. In 2012, she told Complex, "My closet is huge ... I have an entire room that's just filled with racks and racks and racks of clothes. It's all color coordinated and separated by dresses, shirts, jeans, dress pants, suit jackets, winter jackets, furs."
Rose's love for fashion even led her to collaborating with plus-size fashion line, Simply Be, in 2018. With all her interest in the industry, many wondered whether the businesswoman would take the next step and create her own line. However, in 2021, Rose revealed to Young Hollywood that she has no plans on diving into the designing process of fashion. She said, "In the fashion world — not too much. I kind of just have my own little swag." Rose explained that she enjoys wearing the clothes more than creating them. And as much as she may love sporting new looks, her outfits are not always in good taste. Some of her more inappropriate choices have raised eyebrows and have become more of a fashion fail than a success.
Amber Rose blamed Kanye West for risky fashion choices
It wasn't the runway models that were a sight to see at Paris Fashion Week in 2010, but rather Amber Rose's outfit for the event. The model attended one of the fashion shows alongside then-boyfriend Kanye West, and already, the star-studded couple was getting everyone's attention. But then you had Rose's questionable outfit choice that made people talk even more.
Rose wore a black see-through mesh mini dress with a nude bodysuit underneath. The outfit was definitely a risky choice as the nude bodysuit made it look as though she was wearing nothing underneath. She paired the look with a black coat, but even with the cover-up, there was still a lot of skin showing.
Rose wore a lot of daring outfits during her two-year relationship with West, and she blamed him for the controversial clothing throughout their romance. In 2024, she told "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," "I am conservative actually. I have always been conservative since I was young." However, things shifted when she began dating the "Gold Digger" rapper. She shared, "That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye. And he knows a lot about fashion, and he always wanted me to dress very sexy." This doesn't seem like a far-stretch, considering West has made his wife, Bianca Censori, dress in some outrageous outfits. But Rose can't blame him for the other risky outfits she wore after their breakup.
Amber Rose brought dominatrix to the red carpet
The MTV Video Music Awards are known for some wild fashion and Amber Rose took it to the next level when she attended the award show in 2018, stepping out in a surprising red carpet outfit. Rose may not have been the best-dressed of the night, but she was certainly the most talked about as she wore a red dominatrix-style catsuit. The bodysuit was all red leather, and underneath the bodysuit, she wore fishnet tights and thigh-high leather heels. As if the outfit wasn't already making a statement, Rose paired it with some inappropriate accessories that included a leather mask and a whip.
Aside from Madonna being an inspiration for the look, Rose explained to ET that she was also looking for something out of this world. She shared, "I went to my stylist and I was like, 'I want to kind of look like an intergalactic space slut.' And this is what he came up with, and I was really happy." As one could imagine, the sensual leather look was anything but easy to get into. Rose told MTV News, "I'm wearing a bustier, so I had to hold onto something while they pulled the strings in the back to get it as tight as possible. So, my waist can look snatched." The outfit was certainly out there and truly may be one of Rose's most daring outfits to date.
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna turned heads at VMA's
There's something about the VMA's that brings out the boldest outfits from Amber Rose. In 2015, she teamed up with her BFF, Blac Chyna, to make quite the statement on the award show's red carpet. Chyna wore a nude floor-length dress and Rose matched with a nude long sleeve jumpsuit. It didn't seem too out of the ordinary, but the nude look was covered in different derogatory words, such as "slut," "gold digger," and more. You couldn't miss what was written on the clothing because it was painted on with bright bold colors.
Rose and Chyna didn't just wear these outfits without reason. The two friends wanted to make headlines to bring awareness to the nasty things they have been called throughout their lives and careers. Rose told Kelly Osbourne (via US Weekly), who was hosting the pre-show, "We basically wanted to paint a picture of what everybody already says about us. They call us sluts and whores all the time, so we just embrace it. I have slut written across my vagina ... I wish I was a whore. My social life would be much more exciting." Although it may not have been the most suitable outfit for an award show, it surely got their point across to all their haters.
Did Amber Rose run out of material?
Amber Rose was dripped in chains and pretty much nothing else at the 2014 Video Music Awards. The model attended the award show with then-hubby, Wiz Khalifa, who was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video. However, Rose's outfit was quite the distraction to Khalifa's nomination.
Rose chose to wear a risqué chain-mail dress that showed some serious skin. No, she didn't run out of material as she showed off her bod. In the outfit, her midriff was exposed through the chains as she paired the dress with strappy silver heels. Rose did choose to sport a silver thong underneath the dress to keep from being completely bare. The silver metal that the dress was made of was only bunched in certain areas, covering her breasts and her butt.
Many made the comparison that Rose's outfit was a nod to the black chain-mail dress that Rose McGowan wore to the award ceremony in 1998. McGowan's look was even more controversial as she didn't cover up her butt or her breasts. The businesswoman, however, never confirmed whether McGowan was the inspiration for her outfit, but with all the skin she was showing, it surely reminded the public of the throwback fashion moment.
Amber Rose loves a good mesh look
Amber Rose seems to have a thing for mesh looks. Over the years the model has worn see-through outfits like the one at Paris Fashion Week with Ye in 2010. Even when she's not attending a major event, Rose is still rocking bold looks, and of course, they include mesh. In November 2015, the model took the streets of Los Angeles in a black fishnet-style long sleeve dress. The outfit was more on the racy side as she simply wore a black bra with a matching black lace underwear. Paparazzi captured every angle of the outfit that left much of Rose's body exposed, but she didn't seem to care as she was all smiles waving to fans nearby.
Throughout Amber Rose's life, she has always been one to dress how she wants. She even told The People Gallery in 2023 that the best styling tip she could give to someone is to "be yourself and don't conform to society norms." Rose's advice rings true to many of her fashion looks, which are definitely not normal in everyday society. Still, she chooses to wear these bold looks regardless of whether people think they are appropriate or not.