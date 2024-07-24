Inside Judge Judy's 3 Marriages (2 Of Which Were With The Same Man!)

Judge Judy Sheindlin has made quite the career for herself. The TV personality – who, yes, really is a judge – became part of the pop culture zeitgeist when she launched her first reality court show in 1996. Sheindlin eventually ended her 25-season tenure on "Judge Judy" in 2021, feeling that the show had run its course and that it was time to move on from CBS. However, she didn't move too far. Later that same year, Sheindlin teamed up with Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) to launch her new reality court drama, "Judy Justice."

While explaining her decision to do another show to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheindlin simply said retirement wasn't an option for her. "Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like? And this isn't a 9-to-5 job. I've still got the time to see the children I love, the grandchildren who are growing up very fast and the cute mate who I still get a kick out of," she explained.

As Sheindlin noted in the interview, she always makes an effort to prioritize her personal life, family, and relationships outside of work, so let's take a closer look at two of the biggest relationships in her life — her marriages to ex Ronald Levy and her "cute mate," husband Jerry Sheindlin. Keep reading for a closer look into Judge Judy's storied romances and details of what she thinks it takes to make a marriage work.