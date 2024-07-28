Major Differences Between Zooey Deschanel's Exes & HGTV'S Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott might seem like a strange match on paper, but the actor with adorkable quirks and the contractor known for his home renovation work have proved it's possible to successfully meld shabby chic boho and rustic industrial aesthetics. Still, many "New Girl" fans were probably asking the question "Who's that guy?" when Jonathan entered the picture because the "Property Brothers" star is so unlike Deschanel's exes.

Jonathan and Deschanel first met when they were asked to film an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" together. While it's Deschanel who fans are more likely to associate with singing, thanks to her career as one half of the folk duo She & Him, Jonathan also has a musical side. However, he never achieved his teenage dream of forming a country music boy band with his twin Drew Scott and their other brother, J.D. Scott. In addition to sharing a love of music, Deschanel told People that she and Jonathan connected early on over their enthusiasm for environmental causes. "I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," she said.

While Deschanel's dating history made her seem like a manic pixie dream muse for indie artists before she fell for an HGTV personality, maybe it's the many ways Jonathan is different from her exes that will make him a forever home rather than temporary housing.