The Strangest Details About Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's Love Life

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life is far from conventional. So it's only fitting that her romances have followed suit with more twists and turns than a Lifetime drama, more broken hearts than a country and western ballad, and, hopefully, one big, happily ever after.

The public was gripped by Gypsy Rose's stranger-than-fiction story that resulted in her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's death in June 2015. It was revealed during Gypsy Rose's murder trial that Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, tricked her daughter and everybody around her into believing Gypsy Rose suffered from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other debilitating conditions. Gypsy Rose was forced to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and operations, including eye surgeries and the removal of her salivary glands and all her teeth. She had a feeding tube fitted, was hooked up to a breathing machine when sleeping, and used a wheelchair for mobility.

During her trial, Gypsy Rose testified that she was also subjected to physical and emotional abuse, including being kept in isolation and imprisoned in her home. Still, despite the years of ill-treatment and manipulation, Gypsy Rose was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years. She was released in December 2023 after serving seven. Not surprisingly, that wasn't the last the world would hear about Gypsy Rose. Her bizarre life has continued to play out in the press, thanks to interviews, documentaries, mini-series, and a reality TV show, "Life After Lock-Up." We're looking at the strangest details about Gypsy Rose's love life.