The Strangest Details About Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's Love Life
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life is far from conventional. So it's only fitting that her romances have followed suit with more twists and turns than a Lifetime drama, more broken hearts than a country and western ballad, and, hopefully, one big, happily ever after.
The public was gripped by Gypsy Rose's stranger-than-fiction story that resulted in her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's death in June 2015. It was revealed during Gypsy Rose's murder trial that Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, tricked her daughter and everybody around her into believing Gypsy Rose suffered from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other debilitating conditions. Gypsy Rose was forced to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and operations, including eye surgeries and the removal of her salivary glands and all her teeth. She had a feeding tube fitted, was hooked up to a breathing machine when sleeping, and used a wheelchair for mobility.
During her trial, Gypsy Rose testified that she was also subjected to physical and emotional abuse, including being kept in isolation and imprisoned in her home. Still, despite the years of ill-treatment and manipulation, Gypsy Rose was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years. She was released in December 2023 after serving seven. Not surprisingly, that wasn't the last the world would hear about Gypsy Rose. Her bizarre life has continued to play out in the press, thanks to interviews, documentaries, mini-series, and a reality TV show, "Life After Lock-Up." We're looking at the strangest details about Gypsy Rose's love life.
Gypsy Rose's partner-in-crime
In June 2015, Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. Gypsy Rose Blanchard testified in court that she'd engineered the murder to escape years of abuse from her mother and start a new life with Godejohn. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Gypsy Rose received a ten year sentence.
Gypsy Rose was desperate to find love. "She would show interest in different boys and try to ask me advice on how do you approach them, how do you kiss a boy," her neighbor Aleah Woodmansee told ABC News in January 2018. Dee Dee did everything to stop her, though, preventing Gypsy Rose from accessing cellphones and the internet. Still, where there's a will, there's a way. Gypsy Rose met Godejohn online and immediately fell for him, hard. Not surprisingly, Dee Dee disapproved. So, Gypsy Rose stole money and bought Godejohn a Grayhound ticket to Missouri. After arriving, he stabbed Dee Dee to death. The couple went on the run, but things turned sour following their arrest. "I was blindly in love," Godejohn explained during his trial (via Springfield News-Leader).
In a different ABC News interview, Godejohn insisted Gypsy Rose masterminded the murder. However, despite feeling used and betrayed, he still cared. "There is a part of me that will probably always love her, but she's hurt me so badly," Godejohn said. "My feelings got the best of me. I ended up loving someone way too much."
Gypsy Rose's behind bars hookups
After a nightmare childhood filled with abuse and neglect at the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose Blanchard found life in prison to be a dream. "In some ways, they're the same, but now I'm so much more freer," she told ABC News in January 2018 of her life inside Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center compared to outside it. "The prison I was living in before with my mom, it was like I couldn't walk, I couldn't eat, I couldn't have friends. Over here, I feel like I'm freer in prison than living with my mom. [I can] live like a normal woman."
Gypsy Rose had no experience in relationships before meeting Nicholas Godejohn and heading to prison. Still, Gypsy Rose's love life behind bars definitely made up for lost time. In a June 2024 episode of Lifetime's "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up," she admitted that she'd always questioned her sexuality growing up, so she decided to explore it while inside. "As a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt that I was attracted to girls, and I got to experiment with that in prison," Gypsy Rose explained. "I think I've kissed more girls than I have guys."
However, it wasn't just women that Gypsy Rose got close to while serving time. She was also inundated by love letters from men. "Over 250 [letters]," she revealed in a January 2024 interview with ET. "From all countries: Italy, Germany..."
Gypsy Rose's prison fiancé
One of the 250-plus men who wrote to Gypsy Rose Blanchard while she was behind bars was Ken Urker. The two connected through a corrections facility pen pal program and immediately clicked, resulting in a marriage proposal. The lady said yes, and they immediately started planning a life together.
"Gypsy's family and her future husband Ken met in person for the first time in March," her representative Fancy Macelli told E! News in June 2019. "Everyone had fun getting to know each other over a pot of Gypsy's father's famous gumbo," she continued. Urker felt compelled to write to Blanchard after watching the HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest" in 2017. "We became fast friends. It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone," Blanchard told E! News in August 2019. "We would spend hours on the phone."
Blanchard said it was game on after Urker came to visit her. "Within the first thirty minutes, he leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life," she admitted. Blanchard and Urker split later that month but reunited and returned to planning their January wedding. However, it wasn't to be. "Right before we were going to get married, he ended the relationship. It devastated me. I think he pretty much gave me every breakup line in the book," she revealed during an episode of "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" in June 2024.
Gypsy Rose's failed marriage
Ryan Anderson was another of the 250-plus men who wrote to Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison. He reached out in 2020 during the pandemic. "I first learned about Gypsy watching her story," Anderson explained in "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose," a Lifetime special that aired in January 2024. "Her story just hit me, and I thought, 'Gosh, she's cute.'"
Anderson said a friend he was working with wanted to write to "Tiger King," so they agreed he'd write to Blanchard if she wrote to Joe Exotic. The rest is history. "Ryan and I, our relationship is goofy; it's a little bit of everything," Blanchard shared. 'I think he compliments me really well. He has more of a softer side. He calms, almost like a storm that's inside my soul." The couple married in July 2022. "I do believe I am the Prince Charming Gypsy's been waiting for her whole life. I really do believe that," Anderson declared.
Initially, it appeared that he was right. However, things quickly went south after Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023. "It was like she was on a leash," her friend Nadiya Vizier told People in April 2024, when Blanchard filed for divorce followed by a restraining order. "What's the difference between being locked in a prison cell and feeling locked in her own home and marriage? She didn't want to put up with it anymore."
Gypsy Rose's rekindled romance
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was heartbroken when her fiancé, Ken Urker, broke off their relationship. She moved on to Ryan Anderson, who she eventually married, but she couldn't quit Urker. In fact, he was front and center in her mind as she prepared to walk down the aisle. "I called Ken two weeks before I got married," she told Us Weekly in May 2024."Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage."
When Blanchard ended things with Anderson and filed for divorce, Urker was there waiting for her. Initially, his mother, Raina Williams, insisted to People that they were just friends, plain and simple. However, after they got matching husky tattoos, it was clear there was more going on. "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," Blanchard told TMZ in April.
In May, she told ET that Urker was her "soulmate" and she would definitely be up for marrying again. In June, Blanchard announced she and Urker were expecting a baby together. "I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant," Blanchard revealed. "Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025."