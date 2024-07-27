The Clear Signs Usher And His Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Don't Get Along

It's gonna burn for Usher to say this, but he and his ex-wife Tameka Foster may not be the shining example of exes-turned-BFFs they hope the public believes they are — or at least not yet anyway. Granted, the pair did not exactly end on good terms, with their 2009 split mimicking a reality TV breakup, with a tumultuous custody battle for their kids Usher "Cinco" Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond to boot. And while you'd think they'd have sorted things out by now, Usher's speech at the 2024 BET Awards says otherwise — even a celebrity relationship expert thinks so.

In case you missed it, the "Yeah!" singer took the stage to grab his Lifetime Achievement Award and decided it was the perfect moment to spill his "confessions," aka his commitment to becoming a better dad, especially to the kids he co-parents with Foster. While Foster has publicly claimed that things between them are good, Usher's words hinted at ongoing tension. "You know we gotta be cool for the sake of the kids," he said, adding that he's looking up to Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and his ex-wife, Mashonda Tifre, as co-parenting role models before addressing Foster directly: "I'm trying, Tameka."

Some fans thought he was airing dirty laundry, and at such a public forum, no less, but Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively told Nicki Swift that it may just be Usher's way of making some sort of pledge to be a better co-parenting partner to his ex-wife.