The Transformation Of Miles Teller's Wife, Keleigh

The heartwarming love story of Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller began in 2013. Sperry was two years into her professional modeling career and spent her nights going to glamorous Hollywood parties, like The Black Keys' Grammy Awards after party, which is where she met Teller. The "Whiplash" star recounted to Vogue how he was immediately taken with Sperry. "Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked," he said. "I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one." The feeling was mutual for Sperry, who told the outlet, "I adored him from the first moment we met."

While she had previously been single and focusing her efforts on her career, Sperry chose to put time and effort into their relationship, even traveling to be with him when he was on location. "It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me," he explained to E! News in 2015.

The "Divergent" franchise was a big part of Teller's career during the first few years of their relationship, so she spent a lot of time in Chicago where the movies were filmed, which seems to have built a strong foundation for their relationship. While there, Sperry bonded with Teller's movie co-star Shailene Woodley, who he's best friends with in real-life.