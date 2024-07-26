The Transformation Of Miles Teller's Wife, Keleigh
If you're a fan of Miles Teller, then you'll know that these days he is rarely seen out and about without his wife, Keleigh Sperry, by his side. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star got together with the model-slash-actor in 2013 and they have been pretty much inseparable since. Over the course of their relationship, Teller and Sperry got engaged and tied the knot and are happily enjoying married life. Sperry (as we'll continue to refer to her) officially changed her name to Teller after their wedding.
Of course, Sperry isn't defined by her marriage to Teller. Over the years, the model has also become a bona fide influencer by building up her own personal brand, and she boasts over 1 million followers on Instagram. But even though she puts a lot of her life online, there are still details of her life that aren't very well known. So, keep reading as we explore the transformation of Keleigh Sperry from childhood to now.
Keleigh Sperry grew up with a big family
Keleigh Rand Sperry was born October 16, 1992, in Orange County, California, to parents Rosemary and Rand Sperry. As the youngest of six children, Keleigh is the baby of the family. She has three sisters, Katie, Christie and Michelle, and two brothers, Kevin and Brian. If there was ever any sibling rivalry growing up, fans wouldn't know it, as the Sperrys are a very close knit family unit and have maintained strong bonds into adulthood.
Keleigh has a particularly close bond with her father, Rand, who she regularly gushes about on Instagram. Writing a particularly sweet birthday tribute to him in 2021, she thanked him for a lifetime of happiness. "Happy Birthday Dad, must've done something right in another lifetime to have you as my dad in this one. You're everything and more, the bar is high. Love you so much," she wrote.
Rand has clearly worked hard — as the founder of the commercial real estate brand, Sperry Van Ness, and the owner of Sperry Equities, a commercial real estate investment and management company — to give the Sperry family a good life. This has afforded them the opportunity to travel around the world to over 55 countries. Keleigh has shared snapshots of some of those adventures which include ski trips and a holiday to Egypt.
She became a professional model
Years before she met Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry began working as a model. In 2011, when she was still in her late teens, Sperry signed with the modeling agency, One Management, which operates in Los Angeles, as well as New York, Chicago, Spain, and the U.K. This was the start of a busy career for Sperry, who soon moved to LA Model Management, where she worked with a number of brands, including Buxom Cosmetics, Gooseberry Intimates, and PlumpLine Lip Liner.
Sperry eventually moved on from LA Model Management and signed with entertainment industry giant CAA. But despite moving around, there has been plenty of consistency throughout her career. A lot of her shoots tend to be set in nature, surrounded by the ocean, with Sperry modeling for swimwear or makeup brands. She regularly works with photographer Dominic Petruzzi, with pictures of their collaborations dating back to 2013 on her Instagram.
During one 2013 modeling job with Petruzzi, Sperry posed on a beach, wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress. Her look was completed with flawless makeup and beach-waved hair. The sun-kissed model wrote, "What doesn't burn you makes you bronzer," alongside the photo posted to her Instagram account. The photographer also proudly shows off pictures of their shoots on his page. He confirmed that his working relationship with Sperry was still going strong in an Instagram upload of her posing on the sand in Laguna Beach in March 2024.
Life changed for Keleigh when she met Miles Teller
The heartwarming love story of Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller began in 2013. Sperry was two years into her professional modeling career and spent her nights going to glamorous Hollywood parties, like The Black Keys' Grammy Awards after party, which is where she met Teller. The "Whiplash" star recounted to Vogue how he was immediately taken with Sperry. "Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked," he said. "I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one." The feeling was mutual for Sperry, who told the outlet, "I adored him from the first moment we met."
While she had previously been single and focusing her efforts on her career, Sperry chose to put time and effort into their relationship, even traveling to be with him when he was on location. "It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me," he explained to E! News in 2015.
The "Divergent" franchise was a big part of Teller's career during the first few years of their relationship, so she spent a lot of time in Chicago where the movies were filmed, which seems to have built a strong foundation for their relationship. While there, Sperry bonded with Teller's movie co-star Shailene Woodley, who he's best friends with in real-life.
Her dad helps her stay grounded
Keleigh Sperry's bond with her father, Rand Sperry, has only strengthened as she has moved from childhood into adulthood. The model credits her dad with helping her grow as an adult as well as stay grounded amid her high-flying celebrity life. Rand is an advisory board member for the charity, Wells of Life, and in 2018, he helped his daughter get involved with the organization.
Keleigh jumped at the chance to do volunteer work that would benefit people less fortunate than herself and she headed off with him on his next trip to Uganda. Explaining her decision in a video for Wells of Life, she said: "He told me at lunch one day that he would be coming on this trip and it sparked a fire in me that I needed to be here and come and do this with him." During their trip, the father-daughter duo got their hands dirty and contributed to the construction of a new clean water well that would provide for over 5,000 people.
After the trip, the model became an ambassador for the charity. Keleigh credits her dad with nurturing her passion for helping others. "My dad and I on this journey together has been so special ... He instilled in me catholic values and to always do what you can and give back, be a servant to God," she wrote on Instagram.
The couple's wedding destination was inspired by her family's tradition
When it came time for Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller to choose where they would tie the knot, they decided on the island of Maui, which has long been a special place for the Sperry family. While her family traveled far and wide during her childhood, they also frequented the beautiful Hawaiian island on a yearly basis. Over the years, the trip has grown to include the significant others of the six kids and their children. Once a unit of eight, the Sperry family has ballooned to include more than 20 people.
From the looks of Sperry's social media posts, it seems the model and her family typically choose to go to Maui in the fall and soak in the sun for a month. She also shared that the family has celebrated major milestones during their time on the island. In a 2018 Instagram post, Sperry shared that her nephew Cooper, the son of her sister Katie and her husband Aaron Coffey, was at the center of that year's festivities. "The Maui month Sperry siesta is in full swing and Cooper turned 1 and was baptized yesterday," she wrote.
Since Maui is such a significant place for the Sperry family, Keleigh and Miles Teller chose the island to be their wedding destination. "Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together. We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever," Sperry told Vogue.
She married Miles Teller in 2019
Miles Teller got engaged to Keleigh Sperry in 2017 after four years of dating while they were on a safari holiday in South Africa. Sperry was surprised and thrilled by his perfect proposal. "I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye. He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!" she gushed to People afterward.
Sperry's life changed again as she and Teller tied the knot on September 1, 2019. They chose to marry in a Catholic church in Maui surrounded by their friends and family. While they kept the ceremony traditional, the couple brought a lot of personality to their jungle-themed reception at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel. Sperry wanted a dress that worked for both elements of the wedding, so she opted for a custom Monique Lhuillier lace gown. "We started with a pretty simple dress that I redesigned a bit to get the perfect timeless feel," she explained to Vogue. Sperry and Teller ended the wedding celebrations with outfit changes and a set by Kygo.
After jetting off to Vietnam and Cambodia for post-wedding celebrations, the couple quickly settled into married life, with Teller telling Men's Health that they felt totally at peace with each other. "Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there," he said.
Keleigh started taking on acting jobs
Between getting engaged and married, Keleigh Sperry found time to make some career moves. In 2017, she bagged her first acting role, playing Bliss in the short film, "Dance," which depicts a tangled romance in the digital age. Before this, she had a role in the metal band, Opeth's, music video, "The Devil's Orchard," which was released in 2011 when she first started modeling.
In 2021, Sperry took on a more prominent role in Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" video. This was a major milestone for Sperry, who starred opposite the pop star and her husband, Miles Teller. The song and video unfold from the perspective of Swift as she fantasizes about marrying her ex, played by Teller. In a dream sequence, Swift interrupts his wedding to his bride (played by Sperry) in a bright red outfit, before she transforms into the bride and shares a dance with Teller.
It seems Sperry had a blast filming the video, which was directed by Swift's bestie Blake Lively. Sharing a few snapshots from the filming on Instagram, Sperry praised the director's vision, writing: "Blake is an absolute legend and mastermind."
Keleigh officially became president of the Miles Teller fan club after Top Gun: Maverick
Keleigh Sperry is the first to praise Miles Teller's stunning transformation. The actor has had something of a glow-up during the course of their relationship, which she poked fun at in a TikTok video comparing clips of Teller goofing around in his films from the early 2010s to his viral shirtless scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." "How does this turn into this," she wrote on the video. She also posted a series of thirst trap videos of Teller in the run up to the movie's release, establishing herself as the president of the Miles Teller fan club — a club that seems to be growing by the day.
Following the release of the Tom Cruise action movie in 2022, Sperry regularly posted pictures and videos hyping up her husband across her social media platforms. Teller recognizes how important Sperry's support is and regularly makes his own public declarations of love to her in return on X, formerly known as Twitter, the only social media platform he uses. "There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you. Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you," he wrote in a sweet anniversary tribute.
She has also built her own brand on social media
Chronicling her life with Miles Teller is just one part of Keleigh Sperry's social media presence. Years of sharing insights in their lives — whether that's a low-key date night or a red carpet event – has helped Sperry grow her Instagram and TikTok platforms to boast over 1 million followers on each as of this writing. But the model's content isn't solely about her life with her celebrity hubby. Sperry has also spent years building up her personal brand and, thanks to her modeling career, has been afforded opportunities to work with a number of high-profile companies.
In April 2024, Sperry partnered with the probiotic drink brand, Olipop, and shared her personal experience after giving up Diet Coke and making the switch to Olipop's vintage cola. "I noticed my skin clearing up, my gut microbiome was very happy. Your gut is the brain of your body, take care of it," she wrote in the positive Instagram post, which was well received by her followers. Sperry also works with brands like Estée Lauder and L'Oréal, and has a dedicated following who are invested in her beauty routines and tips she shares online.
Keleigh makes sure to prioritize her friendships
Keleigh Sperry might be busy modeling, attending press events, and being her husband's biggest cheerleader, but she's never too busy for her friends. And she's got a lot of them that you may know. Sperry is best friends with superstar Taylor Swift, and they have stepped out together many times in 2024. Swift took Sperry as her date for the 2024 Golden Globes at the beginning of the year. Judging by the pictures Sperry posted on Instagram, this looked to be a fun-filled evening for the pair. Making reference to two famous, fictional long-time BBFs in the caption, she wrote: "Romy and Michele (and Tree) take the globes." Sperry also supported her bestie during her Era's Tour in 2023, attending with her husband and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in tow when she performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Sperry is also close with a number of other celebs, including Nina Dobrev, Shailene Woodley, and Chase Crawford, whom she can regularly be seen hanging out with on her social media. The model has a long-standing friendship with "The Vampire Diaries" star, and despite her and Teller's busy schedules, they always carve out time to spend with Dobrev and her partner, former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. In fact, the couples spent Fourth of July celebrating together in both 2023 and 2024, having a fun time splashing around at a sunny lakeside spot each year.
She hopes to be a mom one day
It's clear that Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller are simply busy enjoying life right now, but what about down the road? While Teller hasn't spoken about his family plans in any interviews, Sperry has opened up about what she sees for their future.
Sperry and Teller are currently dog parents to their French bulldog, Bugsy, but after starring in a Bud Light commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl, Sperry confirmed that she hopes to expand their family beyond their fur baby. After sharing the commercial on Instagram, Sperry opened up about the experience of filming it and working with Teller. She wrote: "From beginning to end everyone that was a part of this was absolutely incredible, what an amazing experience ... Thank you for this time capsule of our little family. It means the world. I can't wait to show our kids someday."
Thanks to Sperry's large family, the couple has plenty of nieces and nephews to dote on for the time being, but don't be surprised if there's a new addition joining them on their annual family's Maui trip in the coming years.