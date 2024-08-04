The Complete Transformation Of Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos

You might think that you know all there is to know about the spouses of Donald Trump's eldest children; Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump), Jared Kushner (husband of Ivanka Trump), Vanessa Trump (ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.), and Kimberly Guilfoyle (future spouse and fiancée of Donald Jr.). But what about the latest outsider who married into one of the world's most famous, and most controversial, dynasties?

In 2022, Michael Boulos hitched his horse to the increasingly influential Trump wagon when he tied the knot with the 45th's youngest daughter. That meant he became a regular face at almost every major rally or event attended by wife Tiffany Trump. That includes the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during which he not only sat through his father-in-law's 93-minute speech, but — along with his spouse — went viral for seemingly being snubbed by the former president when returning to their seats behind him.

So what exactly is his story? Is he likely to pursue a career in politics, too? Plus, what's his connection to former Hollywood wild child Lindsay Lohan? Here's the lowdown on his life, and a look at the evolution of Michael Boulos.