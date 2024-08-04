The Complete Transformation Of Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos
You might think that you know all there is to know about the spouses of Donald Trump's eldest children; Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump), Jared Kushner (husband of Ivanka Trump), Vanessa Trump (ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.), and Kimberly Guilfoyle (future spouse and fiancée of Donald Jr.). But what about the latest outsider who married into one of the world's most famous, and most controversial, dynasties?
In 2022, Michael Boulos hitched his horse to the increasingly influential Trump wagon when he tied the knot with the 45th's youngest daughter. That meant he became a regular face at almost every major rally or event attended by wife Tiffany Trump. That includes the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during which he not only sat through his father-in-law's 93-minute speech, but — along with his spouse — went viral for seemingly being snubbed by the former president when returning to their seats behind him.
So what exactly is his story? Is he likely to pursue a career in politics, too? Plus, what's his connection to former Hollywood wild child Lindsay Lohan? Here's the lowdown on his life, and a look at the evolution of Michael Boulos.
He's the son of a Lebanese billionaire
It seems fair to surmise that Michael Boulos, who was born in 1997, didn't marry into the Trump family for money. After all, his father is Massad Boulos, one of Lebanon's richest men, with a fortune estimated to be around $1 billion. Even Michael's own net worth is estimated to be around the $20 million mark.
Massad made his fortune as the CEO of both the motorcycle distributing family business, Boulos Enterprises, and the conglomerate, SCOA Nigeria. As a result, Michael, alongside his siblings, Fares, Oriane, and Sophie, didn't want for anything while growing up. You only have to look at the childhood photo in which he and his brother are posing in a Rolls Royce to see the life of luxury they enjoyed.
But Michael, who was born in Texas and spent time growing up in the Kfaraakka village in Lebanon, has some creativity in his blood, too. His mom, Sarah Boulos, the daughter of wealthy business magnate Zouhair Fadoul, founded the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) in 2005, whose mission is "to build a performing arts center in Nigeria where we will educate, empower and present the performing artists and their God given talents," according to their website.
He lost 7 family members in the span of a few days
The festive season of 2003 proved to be a deeply traumatic time for a young Michael Boulos and his family. First, he lost his great aunt and uncle when some faulty Christmas tree lights ripped, causing a devastating fire which ripped through their home. Soon after, five other relatives heading to the great aunt and uncle's funeral died in a plane crash. It was on Christmas Day that Michael's maternal grandmother and uncle, along with three other family members, lost their lives when their charter flight to Beirut from Benin suffered a devastating crash during take-off.
Father Massad Boulos later recounted to the Daily Mail, "It was an awful tragedy for the whole family. Michael was 6 at the time, and in another country, but it hit everyone." According to Massad, his wife immersed herself in her religious beliefs as a way of healing from the two shocking events.
He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria
Michael Boulos' eventful early life continued when he and his family moved to the Nigerian city of Lagos. The heir's father Massad Boulos had several businesses in the African country including SCOA Nigeria and Boulos Enterprises, the latter best-known for importing and distributing Suzuki products.
The Nigerian government, of course, would later blast his father-in-law and then-President Donald Trump for the derogatory comments he made about its part of the world. In a 2018 meeting discussing immigration, Trump allegedly described various African nations as "s***hole countries," prompting officials to respond (via Reuters) that they found such remarks "deeply hurtful, offensive, and unacceptable."
Michael, who that same year had started dating Tiffany Trump, doesn't appear to have held any grudges. According to an insider, it's unclear whether the 45th's youngest daughter was even aware of the controversy. "Tiffany's not keeping her finger on the pulse of that BS," the anonymous source told People.
He studied in England
After graduating from American International High School in Lagos, Michael Boulos relocated to London where he studied for both a bachelor's and master's degree. First, he attended the exclusive Regent's University, a popular destination for offspring of the rich and the famous. Indeed, Boulos certainly didn't have to worry about student loans or rundown housing accommodations. He lived in a flat near Regent's Park — a neighborhood whose residents include actor Sacha Baron Cohen, artist Damien Hirst, and designer Tom Ford — worth $1.2 million.
Unfortunately for those who lived close by, Boulos doesn't appear to have been a model neighbor. One nearby resident told the Daily Mail, "He was typical of kids from rich families staying here. I would sometimes hear loud music coming from the apartment."
After earning his degree in global business management in 2018, Boulos headed for the City, University of London to study project management, finance, and risk. Of course, wife Tiffany Trump is dedicated to educational matters, too, having graduated in 2020 from Georgetown Law School.
He met Tiffany at a movie star's club
Remember "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," the one-season MTV reality series documenting actor Lindsay Lohan running her beach club in Greece? Well, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos will forever associate their love story with the actor's side hustle. Yes, Lohan Beach House Mykonos is where the newlyweds first met back in the summer of 2018. But despite knowing both parties, Lohan insists that she had nothing to do with their blossoming romance.
Speaking at the premiere of her reality show, Lohan told People that she wasn't actually present when Trump and Boulos first set eyes on each other. The redhead had been friendly with the then-President of the United States' youngest daughter for years, but had only recently become acquaintances with Boulos through mutual pals.
According to reports, Boulos had always been something of a party animal, regularly frequenting Lagos's hottest nightspots including Spice Route, a venue famous for its elaborate aerial performers. When he would exhaust all that the Nigerian city had to offer, he'd simply hop on a private plane with his best buds to hit the various Greek islands. But Boulos and his posse would also enjoy letting their hair down on private yachts that sailed around the Mediterranean, too.
He has his in-laws' seal of approval
After going public with their romance in 2018, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos achieved another major relationship milestone when they played "Meet the Family." Yes, later that year, the loved-up couple were invited to Thanksgiving dinner at the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago estate. It appears as though Boulos made quite the impression on his future mother-in-law, in particular. "I adore Michael," Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, told Town & Country, making it crystal clear that she approved of the union. In 2019, Maples joined the pair at New York Fashion Week.
Donald Trump also publically gave the pair his blessing on their wedding day, posting on Truth Social (via Fox News) that Tiffany and Michael are "a beautiful couple who will be very happy together." Judging by the number of happy, smiley photos they have posed together for, Boulos also appears to have won over Tiffany's half-siblings.
Michael's own father is on board, too. Following the announcement of their engagement, Massad Boulos told the Daily Mail, "It's great news, it's been an amazing love story and it will continue to be ... This is just one chapter that they're starting now on a long journey of hopefully love and prosperity."
He proposed to Tiffany the day before Donald Trump left office
Michael Boulos sure knows how to choose his moments. While most men would probably postpone any proposals once their girlfriend's father had become embroiled in a political uprising (à la January 6, 2021), the Texan-born businessman decided that later that month was the perfect time to ask for Tiffany Trump's hand in marriage.
In fact, Boulos got down on one knee at the Rose Garden — and with a $1.2 million 13-carat diamond ring to boot — just 24 hours before Donald Trump left his presidential role in the White House. Alongside a photo uploaded the day before the inauguration of Joe Biden, Tiffany tweeted, "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" The groom-to-be also expressed his happiness, writing on his Instagram account (via People), "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."
He married Tiffany at the Mar-a-Lago estate
Four years after meeting at a Greek club owned by Lindsay Lohan, Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump said "I do" at a slightly more exclusive venue, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida. "This was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world," the bride's mother Marla Maples explained to People about the choice of location.
All of the Trumps were in attendance at the 2022 wedding, with Donald not only walking his youngest daughter — who was dressed in a custom-made gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab — down the aisle but also taking to the dance floor with her for the father-daughter dance. He inadvertently also inspired the wedding cake, too, which was a replica of the 7-foot-high version Tiffany's mother and father had at their nuptials in 1993.
The newlyweds, however, had no doubt previously been biting their nails when news emerged that the ceremony might have to be called off. Ahead of the nuptials, the Trump estate was situated within an evacuation zone that could have been affected by Hurricane Nicole. Luckily, the Category 1 storm gave the high society event a wide berth.
He has four jobs
Michael Boulos certainly can't be accused of having a lazy work ethic. The businessman is holding down no fewer than four jobs simultaneously since 2021. Unsurprisingly, however, half of these are related to his billionaire father's business pursuits.
Indeed, as well as serving as a director of the SCOA Nigeria conglomerate in Lagos, Boulos is also listed as the part-time director of its parent company, Groupe Fadoul, a business founded by his maternal grandfather. But proving that he can also make it on his own, the heir apparent works with Connecticut-based water filter company KT Corporation as its business development vice-president and luxury holding company Royalton Investment as its business development manager.
Michael's father is proud of what he has achieved, with Massad Boulos telling the Daily Mail, "He's always been bright at school and great with people ... He's involved in various aspects [of the family business] but currently he's in the United States and he's working on his own projects lately."
He's not averse to getting political himself
Could Michael Boulos be laying the groundwork for his own political career? In 2024, the same year that he and wife Tiffany Trump served as Florida delegates at the Republican National Committee, the businessman also helped out with his father-in-law's presidential election campaign by speaking at a May 2024 meeting designed to court the Arab-American vote.
Alongside his father, Massad Boulos, and one-time Donald Trump ambassador Ric Grenell, Michael addressed roughly 40 Arab-American activists at the event in Michigan. Syrian-American activist Sam Asaad Hanna told the Daily Mail that he was impressed by what he heard over the two and a half hours: "They talked about the election and the need for unity. The focus was on upcoming election and they focused on their backgrounds from the Middle East."
Although Michael has little first-hand experience of the political world, his dad does. Yes, Massad briefly ran for the 2018 parliamentary elections in Nigeria before deciding to rescind his nomination, and he's a big fan of Donald, too. Following the news that his son had got engaged to Tiffany, the businessman told the Daily Mail that the 45th was "the best president in recent U.S. history; and the one with the biggest achievements by far." Unsurprisingly, Michael is also a major fan. Indeed, he has adopted the hashtag "#KeepMakingAmericaGreat" and has often shown up at his rallies with his wife to offer support.