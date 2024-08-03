Tragic Details About Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump regularly wears ridiculously expensive outfits and jet sets with her family, but even the most privileged of nepotism beneficiaries have problems. Growing up in the spotlight hasn't always been easy for Ivanka, and her transition from working in her father's real estate business to consulting him at the White House was not a smooth one.

Ivanka seemed to experience the most adversity when Donald Trump became politically ambitious, which perhaps left her longing for the days when her troubles were more trivial. For example, she spent some unhappy years attending school at Choate Rosemary Hall, which is located in Connecticut. It was difficult for Ivanka to leave her heiress life in Manhattan behind. "I was all of a sudden in the prison of boarding-school life, and all my friends in New York were having fun," she told Marie Claire in 2007.

In 2017, Ivanka published a book titled "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success." In it, she touched on the campaign work she did for Donald and shared some of the sacrifices she had to make. "Honestly, I wasn't treating myself to a massage or making much time for self-care," she wrote. She had no idea that missing out on her "me" time was going to become the least of her concerns. But at least she was accustomed to unwanted media attention before she started becoming a magnet for negative headlines.