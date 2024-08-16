Tragic Details About Eddie Murphy

While his career took somewhat of a slide what during the mid-1990s, Eddie Murphy made headlines for a more salacious reason. In 1997, Murphy's car was pulled over in Hollywood, and his passenger, then 20-year-old Atisone "Shalimar" Seiuli, was arrested for prostitution. At the time, the headlines became more scandalous, as Shalimar identified as transsexual.

Murphy himself was not arrested during the incident, but he did provide his side of the story to the police (and the press). According to CNN, the actor was feeling restless late one night, went for a drive, and stopped to help someone on the side of the road that he thought was "having a problem." "I did nothing wrong," he said via his spokesperson (per CNN). "I was trying to be a good Samaritan and this is what happens."

However, according to other sources, Murphy's "good Samaritan" routine was a decidedly darker one. In the days that followed the incident, the press descended upon both Murphy and Seiuli, with the latter only speaking publicly to one source, the National Enquirer. "It's unfair I went to jail while Eddie Murphy walked away scot-free," she's quoted as saying to the outlet (via UTOPIA Washington). Murphy sued the Enquirer (among other outlets) for libel, later settling out of court. Tragically, Seiuli was found dead on the streets of Hollywood not one year later. Many were suspicious about the "accidental" death, with some having taken to social media to go as far as theorizing that Murphy might've been involved.