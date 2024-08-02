Why We're Worried About Princess Anne

Princess Anne reassured fans that she was perfectly fine after the scary incident that left her with a head injury, but concerns about her well-being persist. As expected of the hardest-working royal, the princess jumped back into her duties right after leaving the hospital, but some fans reckon that Anne might not be in as good shape as she wants everyone to believe. In June 2024, Buckingham Palace announced to the public that the younger sister of King Charles III had been in an accident. While they didn't specify any details, the palace disclosed that she had sustained a concussion and some minor injuries.

According to the BBC, doctors claimed that the injuries may have been caused by a run-in with a horse's legs or head. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the palace's statement assured the public. Meanwhile, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said she was "recovering slowly" after visiting Anne in hospital.

But it seems like Sir Laurence and the Princess Royal have very different ideas of what "slow" means. Less than two weeks later, she was back to the grind, even showing up at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, fulfilling her role as the President of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee. But fans noticed that Anne didn't quite seem fully recovered, sparking speculation about her true condition.