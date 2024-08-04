The Transformation Of Mason Disick From First Kardashian Child To Teen
In 2009, the world was introduced to Mason Disick as a member of the Kardashian dynasty. As the first of three children for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, fans have seen Mason grow from a newborn in the delivery room to a beloved teenager. "The day has come where you're taller than me now. I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday," aunt Kim Kardashian wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post (via Daily Mail) in December 2022.
Despite being a teenager, Mason has already stepped up to his big brother responsibilities as the oldest grandchild of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In December 2021, Mason made headlines after dishing out some advice about his cousin North West's social media image. "Hi I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," Mason wrote in a text sent to his aunt Kim Kardashian (via People). In the post, Kim described Mason as "insightful" while lauding him for his maturity.
Mason's evolution over the years, however, goes beyond his growing responsibilities. The teenager has undergone quite a transformation, both in his appearance and his character, showcasing a blend of his family's influence and his own unique personality.
Mason Disick's birth was a big family moment
In August 2009, Kourtney Kardashian thrilled fans after announcing she was expecting her first child with Scott Disick. News of Kourtney's pregnancy was also well-received by her famous family, with sister Kim Kardashian telling E! News, "Kourt's going to be the most amazing mom." Four months later, on December 14, 2009, Kourtney welcomed Mason Dash Disick.
Mason's arrival, which viewers got to see on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," was a special moment for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The Season 4 finale captured the emotional and unforgettable moment when Kourtney pulled out her baby, a scene she later described (via People) as "indescribable and life-changing." The delivery, filmed by Scott on his personal video camera, had nearly all members of the Kardashian clan present, including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall.
As the first Kardashian grandson, it is no surprise that Mason holds a special place in his family, as confirmed by his grandmother Kris who reflects fondly on his birth. "People ask me all the time what was my favorite part in all of our episodes of all of our shows combined, and my answer will always be when Mason was born," the famous momager shared in the Season 3 finale of "The Kardashians" (via People).
He grew up in the public eye
Given his family's celebrity status, Mason Disick's life has been a public spectacle, even as a child. For instance, fans got a glimpse into Disick's earliest months through episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and Season 2 of its spinoff, "Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami," where he made regular appearances. By the third season, however, his mom Kourtney Kardashian pumped the brakes on little Mason's time in the spotlight. "You're not going to see Mason. Scott and I decided not to have him on the show this season," Kourtney told People in January 2011. She also assured fans that the break would be temporary. "We'll see how it goes and how we're feeling at the time," she explained.
True to her words, Mason was eventually reintroduced to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," allowing fans to watch him grow up. By 2019, Mason had grown from making occasional appearances to enjoying close-up screen privileges. In a tweet shared at the time, aunt Kim Kardashian revealed that the then-9-year-old would be recording a confessional. "You will see Mason do them," she wrote (via People). Kim also revealed that sister Khloé Kardashian would be behind the camera, asking the preteen questions.
In April 2019, Mason made his confessional debut in a special episode dedicated to Kourtney's 40th birthday celebration. "I love you, Mom. Thank you for everything you've done for us," he said during his confessional (via People).
He first joined social media at 10 — but didn't stay for long
In 2020, 10-year-old Mason Disick took the world by surprise after popping up on Instagram with a personal account. However, Disick's Instagram debut soon took an unexpected turn after he spilled some family secrets during an Instagram Live. During the live session, little Mason gave fans an update on Kylie Jenner's rumored reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. "No, Kylie and Travis are not back together," Mason confidently stated.
Expectedly, Disick's antics did not sit well with his famous family. In an Instagram Live session with friend Sarah Howard, Kourtney Kardashian revealed she and Scott Disick had no prior knowledge of the Instagram account. "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn't [old enough]. He's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram, I think it's 13," she added (via Page Six).
Mason, however, did not let up without a fight. After his Instagram was deleted, Mason joined TikTok, bragging to fans about his short-lived fame. "I went viral. I would've had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up," he bragged (via Cosmopolitan).
Mason Disick had his bar mitzvah in style
On December 14, 2022, Mason Disick turned 13, ushering in his teenage years. To celebrate the special milestone, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick threw Mason a lavish bar mitzvah party, the Jewish — his father was raised in the religion — rite of passage held on a boy's 13th birthday to mark his transition into adulthood. The event, held in West Hollywood, was graced by several of the Kardashian-Jenner clan including Mason's younger siblings, Penelope and Reign Disick.
As reported by HighSnobiety, the celebration was a Chrome Hearts-themed affair with decoration choices including a version of the luxury jewelry brand's famed horseshoe logo spelling out "MASON'S BAR MITZVAH." This theme seemingly inspired an all-black dress code with grandma Kris Jenner and aunties Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall sporting stylish black outfits. Despite the brand's inspiring décor at Mason's bar mitzvah, Chrome Hearts confirmed to HighSnobiety that the event was not a brand collaboration.
Proud dad Scott also gave fans a peek, taking to Instagram with several pictures of the lavish event. "Thanks @RaisingCanes for the delicious food!" he captioned one photo on his Instagram Stories (via US Weekly). The party's vendors also included Van Leeuwen Lice Cream and The Churro Man, who provided dessert for the venue's attendees.
He relaunched his social media as a teenager
In May 2024, Mason Disick made an epic return to Instagram at the age of 14. His first post featured a photo of himself posing outdoors in a black t-shirt and baggy pants. Though captionless, Disick's post racked up several reactions from fans, including some members of his family. "I can't believe this is happening," Khloé Kardashian with Kim Kardashian adding, "You're really on Instagram." Khloé also reshared Mason's debut post on Insta story with a heartfelt caption. "I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta. The one who named us KiKi and KoKo is a legit teenager," she wrote (via People). Proud mom Kourtney Kardashian reacted on her Instagram Stories, gushing, "My first baby is on insta and I'm not OK."
For his second post, Mason opted for adorable photos of himself hanging out with his friends and his little sister, Penelope Disick, while another captured him posing for a mirror selfie with his brother, Reign Disick. At the time of writing, the teenager boasts over 800,000 followers on Instagram.
Mason Disick has shown off his stylish wardrobe
Mason Disick has become something of a fashion icon over the years. In March 2024, Mason made headlines after making a rare stylish appearance on his aunt Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story (via People). In the video, Mason rocked a full denim fit and a pair of Timberland boots, accessorizing with rings Chrome Hearts and a silver belt. The teenager was also seen rocking a Rolex watch.
Later that year, Mason showed off his impeccable taste yet again style in a May 2024 post shared on his Instagram. In the first picture, Mason sports a Supreme zip-up hoodie. In the next, he looked effortlessly chic hanging out with his sister, Penelope, in a brown and white fur Supreme jacket paired with baggy blue jeans. The post also featured a photo showing the teenager sporting a trendy ripped green jacket with a pair of jeans.
Given his father's keen fashion sense and his mother's equally stylish wardrobe, it is no surprise that Mason has borrowed a page from his parents' books. In addition to being a reality star, Scott Disick is also a fashion enthusiast. In 2018, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum started his own clothing line, Talentless. "I've always loved fashion. Talentless is definitely personal," Scott told GQ of the fashion brand.
He graduated middle school at 14
Proud dad Scott Disick took to Instagram in June 2024 to celebrate Mason Disick's graduation from middle school. In a heartwarming post, the father of three posed with his face to the camera, while Mason and his friend had their backs turned to the camera. "Congratulations 2 my best friend in the world for graduatiuating middle school and now on to high school! Let's go mart!!" Scott wrote. Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their surprise at how fast Mason was growing. "How is he in high school already? I swear he was just born," one person remarked, with another adding, "Go Mase!!! It's crazy how fast they grow up." A third user quipped: "Mason will be in high school I feel so old."
Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated the milestone, taking to her Instagram Stories with videos of what appeared to be a graduation party at her house. In one clip, viewers see the Poosh founder greet two workers who were serving food to guests from a Raising Cane's truck. "School is out!! Hello, summer!!" Kourtney captioned (via ET). In another video, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star showed off a mechanical bull set up with "School's Out" by Alice Cooper playing in the background.
Mason Disick has learned to appreciate the finer things of life
With Kourtney Kardashian as his mom and Scott Disick as his father, Mason Disick enjoys a luxurious life that many can only dream of. In addition to his designer wardrobe and jewelry collection, the famous teenager has enjoyed luxurious trips and holidays with his family through the years.
Back in 2015, Mason, only 5 at the time, was pictured posing alongside his dad in a luxurious private jet en route a boys' trip. Two years later, the father-son duo made headlines again after Scott shared a picture of himself and Mason posing in front of the British Airways Concorde jet in New York City. In another photo, the Talentless founder posted a pic of the two standing next to a luxury helicopter provided by the Setai, Miami Beach Hotel.
But while Mason might have grown up enjoying the finest of things, his mother makes sure to remind her son of the harsh realities of other people. In the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020, Kardashian released a blog post, sharing that she would be teaching her kids about their privileges. "The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare [sic] the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable," she wrote.
He has chosen to live a more private life
Despite growing up in the spotlight, Mason Disick has come to cherish life behind the scenes of the Kardashian family. In 2022, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that Mason preferred to keep his life away from the cameras and spotlight. "He doesn't want any part of it ... He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it," the reality star shared during an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. Respecting his wishes, Mason was notably absent from the family's Hulu show, "The Kardashians," which premiered in April 2022. Additionally, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has reduced sharing photos of Mason online, a shift fans have observed.
In January 2022, Kardashian faced criticism from fans who accused her of neglecting Mason due to his absence on her social media. "How come Mason is never with y'all? It's mostly Penelope and Regan," one concerned user commented under a post (via Metro). The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star responded, clarifying that Mason's absence from her social media does not reflect their relationship. "Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us. And it's Reign," Kardashian clapped back.
Mason also moved in with his dad Scott Disick and has seemingly been enjoying his time away from the limelight. "He's great. He's been really unbelievable. We're closer than ever," Scott gushed of his teenage son in a 2024 episode of "The Kardashians" (via E! News).