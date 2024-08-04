The Transformation Of Mason Disick From First Kardashian Child To Teen

In 2009, the world was introduced to Mason Disick as a member of the Kardashian dynasty. As the first of three children for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, fans have seen Mason grow from a newborn in the delivery room to a beloved teenager. "The day has come where you're taller than me now. I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday," aunt Kim Kardashian wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post (via Daily Mail) in December 2022.

Despite being a teenager, Mason has already stepped up to his big brother responsibilities as the oldest grandchild of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In December 2021, Mason made headlines after dishing out some advice about his cousin North West's social media image. "Hi I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," Mason wrote in a text sent to his aunt Kim Kardashian (via People). In the post, Kim described Mason as "insightful" while lauding him for his maturity.

Mason's evolution over the years, however, goes beyond his growing responsibilities. The teenager has undergone quite a transformation, both in his appearance and his character, showcasing a blend of his family's influence and his own unique personality.