Signs Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Are Done With Hallmark And Moving To GAC
Rating wars have long been a staple in TV, and the fight for viewers is no different in the cozy niches of cheesy Christmas movies and feel-good family dramas. Yes, we're talking about Hallmark and Great American Family (GAF), formerly GAC Family. Ever since GAF launched and became Hallmark's main competitor, the two networks have been duking it out for ratings, with Hallmark appearing to be on the losing end as celebs jump ship to switch to GAF. Hallmark veterans Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, however, have been enjoying the best of both worlds — or at least, they were.
Back in 2022, the PenaVegas inked a multi-movie deal with Hallmark, gushing about their love for the network in a joint statement. "Hallmark has become a second home for our family ... They have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set!" they said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "Developing projects alongside them has been a highlight of our careers thus far. We are thrilled to be able to continue creating content that is family friendly and current, while maintaining its core values that we love so much."
And they did just that, starring together in "Never Too Late to Celebrate," with Alexa also top-billing "A Paris Proposal" alongside Nicholas Bishop. But then — crickets. Suddenly, their Hallmark lineup dried up, and now the couple is slated for a string of GAF projects. Have they officially ditched Hallmark for good?
It looks like they have more projects with the Great American Family
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have always had a soft spot for Hallmark, showering the network with love for giving them a treasure trove of acting gigs and letting them shine as a couple. "They've given us so much amazing creative freedom to be able to bring forth projects that we really love [and] that we're proud of," Alexa told Us Weekly in 2023. "Earlier in our careers with Hallmark, there weren't many actors who were spouses working together. They were the ones that wanted to give us that opportunity to kind of make that happen. And now you see it a lot more in Hollywood, but six years ago? That wasn't a thing."
Fast forward a year, and instead of the usual announcement of more Hallmark flicks, the PenaVegas revealed they're starring in not one but two GAF movies in 2024 alone, including a Christmas special. Plus, GAF's CEO, Bill Abbott, teased that this is just the beginning, hinting that GAF viewers haven't seen the last of the PenaVegas. "Carlos and Alexa are audience favorites and so beloved for their commitment to family on and off the screen," he said in a press release. "And we are excited about a number of additional projects in development with these two enormously talented actors." By the looks of it, it does seem like the PenaVegas have packed their bags and set up base at GAF permanently, potentially putting an end to their Hallmark days for good.
Alexa seems to be on team Candace Cameron Bure
Another subtle yet very telling sign that Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are done with Hallmark is Alexa's alliance with Team Candace Cameron Bure. Bure, one of the biggest names to jump from Hallmark to GAF, hasn't exactly kept her reasoning a secret, with the "Full House" alum catching flak for her statements about wanting to focus on faith-centric projects. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment," she told The Wall Street Journal after making the switch, seemingly implying that, unlike Hallmark, which has projects that feature LGBTQ characters and relationships, GAF sticks to "traditional marriage at the core."
Bure also grabbed headlines when she slammed the 2024 Olympics ceremony as "disgusting" on Instagram, accusing it of being blasphemous. "It made me so sad ... I'm sad for souls," she said. While Alexa didn't comment directly, the fact that she liked Bure's post speaks volumes.
Alexa and Carlos might not be as controversial as Bure, but they've been vocal about their desire to tell faith-based stories, aligning perfectly with GAF's mission (and Bure's). During a press junket for "Mr. Manhattan," their first GAF project, Alexa shared, "I would think that the biggest lesson that people can take away from this movie is allowing god to truly influence the decisions that you make." Carlos chimed in, saying "Faith elements in a movie, that definitely struck a chord with me and my wife. A movie that will hopefully reach a lot of people and show them that god is real."