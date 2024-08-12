Signs Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Are Done With Hallmark And Moving To GAC

Rating wars have long been a staple in TV, and the fight for viewers is no different in the cozy niches of cheesy Christmas movies and feel-good family dramas. Yes, we're talking about Hallmark and Great American Family (GAF), formerly GAC Family. Ever since GAF launched and became Hallmark's main competitor, the two networks have been duking it out for ratings, with Hallmark appearing to be on the losing end as celebs jump ship to switch to GAF. Hallmark veterans Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, however, have been enjoying the best of both worlds — or at least, they were.

Back in 2022, the PenaVegas inked a multi-movie deal with Hallmark, gushing about their love for the network in a joint statement. "Hallmark has become a second home for our family ... They have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set!" they said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "Developing projects alongside them has been a highlight of our careers thus far. We are thrilled to be able to continue creating content that is family friendly and current, while maintaining its core values that we love so much."

And they did just that, starring together in "Never Too Late to Celebrate," with Alexa also top-billing "A Paris Proposal" alongside Nicholas Bishop. But then — crickets. Suddenly, their Hallmark lineup dried up, and now the couple is slated for a string of GAF projects. Have they officially ditched Hallmark for good?