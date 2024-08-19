HGTV's Ben And Erin Napier's Normal Jobs Before Their Home Town Fame

Ben and Erin Napier shot to fame thanks to their hit home renovation show "Home Town," but once upon a time, these lovable reality stars worked regular jobs just like everybody else. And, while the Napiers have obviously stepped away from many of their past ventures (ahem, Ben's attempt at a political career) since finding fame, the couple has also continued with some of what they did pre-HGTV. Many a "Home Town" detractor has been quick to point out that the Napiers weren't involved in building or interiors prior to being cast. That said, it bears mentioning that neither Ben nor Erin has ever claimed anything to the contrary.

In fact, while speaking to Cowboys & Indians in 2021, Erin pointed out that she didn't even realize HGTV was approaching her for a show when a producer first reached out. Back then, Erin spent most of her time running the stationery company she co-owns with Ben, Lucky Luxe Heirloom Design, and believed that the network was emailing her with that in mind, even expecting a big stationery order.

Turns out the producer wasn't looking for supplies, but Erin's fans may be glad to know that if they ever are, the graphic designer-turned-business-owner-turned-HGTV-star is still the co-owner of the company. One caveat is that she no longer post's to the brand's accompanying blog. The last time Erin updated it was back in 2016, in a post announcing that she and her husband were about to star in "Home Town."