Alex Rodriguez Has Transformed Drastically Since His Split From J. Lo

Alex Rodriguez has had a total glow up since parting ways with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. Of course, most people would agree that Lopez, known for her immaculate style and beauty, had already upgraded the former baseball pro's style while they were together, but he hasn't allowed the heartbreak of losing his gorgeous ex-girlfriend stop him from hitting various personal fitness milestones, which includes, among other things, weight loss. In fact, the athlete was 30 pounds down as of 2023, a feat achieved with easy lifestyle changes that didn't require tools acquired with Rodriguez's staggering net worth.

"The biggest thing I've done for my diet is I used to eat meat like steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now I've cut it to one or two days out of 10," Rodriguez once shared with People. With that said, his workout routine has remained consistent, with the former athlete "doing the same exercise routine now for a couple of years ... getting to the gym six or seven days a week, just to break a sweat every day — nothing too crazy." He continued, "I try to mix in a little yoga here and there, and some meditation, and then I incorporate a 40-minute walk before I go to bed." Of course, Rodriguez has also been flaunting his weight loss while sharing what (and who) pushed him onto a healthier path.