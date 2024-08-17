Alex Rodriguez Has Transformed Drastically Since His Split From J. Lo
Alex Rodriguez has had a total glow up since parting ways with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. Of course, most people would agree that Lopez, known for her immaculate style and beauty, had already upgraded the former baseball pro's style while they were together, but he hasn't allowed the heartbreak of losing his gorgeous ex-girlfriend stop him from hitting various personal fitness milestones, which includes, among other things, weight loss. In fact, the athlete was 30 pounds down as of 2023, a feat achieved with easy lifestyle changes that didn't require tools acquired with Rodriguez's staggering net worth.
"The biggest thing I've done for my diet is I used to eat meat like steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now I've cut it to one or two days out of 10," Rodriguez once shared with People. With that said, his workout routine has remained consistent, with the former athlete "doing the same exercise routine now for a couple of years ... getting to the gym six or seven days a week, just to break a sweat every day — nothing too crazy." He continued, "I try to mix in a little yoga here and there, and some meditation, and then I incorporate a 40-minute walk before I go to bed." Of course, Rodriguez has also been flaunting his weight loss while sharing what (and who) pushed him onto a healthier path.
Alex Rodriguez loves to show off his beach body
Alex Rodriguez has no problem showing off his weight loss results. In July 2024, Jaclyn Cordeiro, Rodriguez's current girlfriend, posted photos of the former MLB star looking more slender, muscular, and toned than he'd appeared in years as he posed under a pier in Malibu, California. The star wore only dark blue swim trunks and sunglasses as he smiled next to the water. Interspersed between his shots were photos of Cordeiro rocking a green and purple swimsuit and white hat. "Malibu Next To You ... #sunrise_and_sunsets #energyiseverything," she posted to Instagram. In response, Rodriguez signified his approval by commenting with heart and fire emojis.
However, it seems that the star's appreciation isn't just because Cordeiro, who works in the fitness space, captured him at the perfect angle. It's because she's the person who helped spur his weight loss success. "She's been a good influence with me," Rodriguez shared with the New York Post. "I've been working hard and trying to stay in shape, and continuing to try to copy some of her great work ethic and health and wellness practices." Rodriguez also boasted about Cordeiro's background. "I think what's unique about her is that she's gone from nursing for over a decade and she's now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness. So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view ... "
A-Rod feels better than ever at 49
Alex Rodriguez also took to Instagram to post some uber fabulous shots from his Malibu trip, which he embarked on to celebrate a very important birthday. In a slideshow capped off with a photo of him cheesing on a boat while flaunting his physique, the former MLB star revealed that he felt better than he did when he was younger. But there was message underneath the flossing. "Officially 49!" he captioned the slideshow. "Feeling better than I ever have and so thankful to be healthy and surrounded by amazing family and friends. Life moves pretty quick, remember to pause and enjoy." The slideshow also featured shots of Rodriguez enjoying time with his circle, including his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro.
With that said, it seems that the baseball pro should also thank his mother for passing on her genetic boost for staying in excellent shape. After all, she had no problem keeping up with him as they danced on a boat on his big day. "I hope I'll be dancing like my Mom when I'm 88. The Dominican moves never stop!" he captioned an Instagram video of them sharing an adorable mother/son dance. But don't think that was a fluke! "She's 89 today, and she can out dance me and out drink me," Rodriguez shared with People in March 2024. "We recently had a holiday party and I was in bed at 2 a.m., and I woke up the next day and everyone was like, 'Yeah, your mom was up till 5:30 drinking!'"