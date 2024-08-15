Trump Explains His Bizarre Lisp In Elon Musk Interview & We're More Confused Than Ever

Donald Trump has served up a very confusing excuse for his apparent lisp during his viral trainwreck of an interview with X owner Elon Musk. The fellow billionaires have had some interesting interactions over the years, between Musk's assertion that Trump didn't give him the idea to buy Twitter and Musk's total U-turn in his support of Trump, which came after years of his very public critical assessments of the former president, so people from all over the political spectrum were eager to see what a conversation between the on-again, off-again frenemies, on Musk's X platform, would amount to. Unsurprisingly, Trump and Musk's interview totally crashed and burned in a multitude of ways.

Given the players involved, it'd be easy to assume we were talking about the content matter, but their talking points weren't the focal point for many. The most noteworthy part of the interview was that many listeners struggled to decipher portions of Trump's speech, thanks to what many perceived as a lisp. "Trump is slurring in a way I've never heard from him before," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Elon sounds like this is maybe the third or fourth time he's had a conversation with a fellow human." Another user tweeted a segment where Trump appeared to struggle to speak clearly while discussing which states didn't measure up in the American educational system.

Of course, Trump has concocted a rather confusing reason for the sound of his voice — the internet.