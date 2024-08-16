Meghan Markle's Inappropriate Outfit On Colombia Trip With Prince Harry Is So Distracting
Even before joining the Royal Family, Meghan Markle had already cemented her status as a fashion icon, and she continues to prove it time and again. Frankly, we'd need more than two hands to count all the times the Duchess of Sussex has left us speechless with her stunning fashion moments, perfectly blending sophistication and style. Then again, she's also notably donned outfits that absolutely scandalized the royals, and her latest trip to Colombia with Prince Harry was no exception.
On August 15, 2024, Markle and Harry kickstarted their Colombian trip upon the invite of Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez. According to People, the couple intends to promote the work of their very own Archewell Foundation, as well as champion their favorite causes like female empowerment. Impressive work, no doubt, but it's one of Markle's outfits that stole the show. In one of the events, the Duchess rocked a navy blue Veronica Beard waistcoat set with a halter neckline and cigarette trousers, accessorizing minimally with a pair of studs, a tennis bracelet, and the iconic Cartier Love bangle. Classy? Yes. Controversial? Absolutely!
Some of her harshest critics — or should we say fashion police? — complained that the outfit was distracting and just downright inappropriate for an official event. "Again showing the massive shoulders, next it will be the billboard back. Same old thing," one X user mused. And of course, it wouldn't be a Meghan moment without someone dragging Princess Diana into the conversation, accusing her of "cosplaying" her late mother-in-law.
Some fans think she's 'cosplaying' Princess Diana
Similar to the uproar over Meghan Markle's so-called inappropriate outfit during her trip to Nigeria, critics also didn't hold back in their distaste for her style choices in Colombia. The waistcoat that accentuated her shoulders? Apparently, that was the worst fashion crime of all time. Plus, some even swear that she's also guilty of shamelessly copying Princess Diana's style.
Meghan Markle is cosplaying Princess Diana, Again pic.twitter.com/jQxHORNKnc
— MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) August 15, 2024
"Meghan Markle's desperate attempt to cosplay Princess Diana is a sad parody, revealing her obsession with a legacy she'll never live up to. It's not homage; it's a cringeworthy act of vanity, highlighting her relentless quest for attention," one critic said, with another piling on, "She can dress up all she wants, she will never be a Diana. Diana had a warm personality, she wore the clothes, the clothes didn't wear her. With M, the clothes wear her, and always hang on her poorly."
But let's cut the duchess some slack here. She's never claimed to be channeling Princess Diana, even if some of her outfits do echo the late royal's iconic looks. But if she were, Princess Diana wouldn't have minded anyway. After all, as Harry himself once told the BBC, his mom would have been BFFs with Markle, probably even sharing a closet. "Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me," he said (via E! News). "But then, as I said, would have probably been best friends — best friends with Meghan."