Meghan Markle's Inappropriate Outfit On Colombia Trip With Prince Harry Is So Distracting

Even before joining the Royal Family, Meghan Markle had already cemented her status as a fashion icon, and she continues to prove it time and again. Frankly, we'd need more than two hands to count all the times the Duchess of Sussex has left us speechless with her stunning fashion moments, perfectly blending sophistication and style. Then again, she's also notably donned outfits that absolutely scandalized the royals, and her latest trip to Colombia with Prince Harry was no exception.

On August 15, 2024, Markle and Harry kickstarted their Colombian trip upon the invite of Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez. According to People, the couple intends to promote the work of their very own Archewell Foundation, as well as champion their favorite causes like female empowerment. Impressive work, no doubt, but it's one of Markle's outfits that stole the show. In one of the events, the Duchess rocked a navy blue Veronica Beard waistcoat set with a halter neckline and cigarette trousers, accessorizing minimally with a pair of studs, a tennis bracelet, and the iconic Cartier Love bangle. Classy? Yes. Controversial? Absolutely!

Some of her harshest critics — or should we say fashion police? — complained that the outfit was distracting and just downright inappropriate for an official event. "Again showing the massive shoulders, next it will be the billboard back. Same old thing," one X user mused. And of course, it wouldn't be a Meghan moment without someone dragging Princess Diana into the conversation, accusing her of "cosplaying" her late mother-in-law.