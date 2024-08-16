Christina Hall's Skin-Tight Dress Amid Josh Divorce Gives Single And Desperate Vibes

Christina and Josh Hall's divorce proceedings have barely kicked off, but Christina's already putting on quite the show. Just weeks after they both filed those divorce papers against each other, the HGTV star has been anything but subtle about her "single and ready to mingle" status. She's been flooding social media with her single life shenanigans, complete with snaps of girls' night outs and her skimpy dresses. And per some fans, her behavior, as the kids would say, is giving desperation.

To get you up to speed, Christina and Josh Hall called it quits in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. Per Us Weekly, Josh is demanding spousal support from the "Christina on the Coast" star and wants her to pick up his lawyer's tab. Christina, on the other hand, insists that nobody should fork over a cent and that Josh should cover her legal fees instead. What's more, they're also fighting over a considerable amount of money, with documents obtained by ET revealing that Christina is accusing Josh of swiping $35,000 from her account.

With how messy this divorce is shaping up to be (thank god they don't have kids to drag into this chaos), Christina's coping mechanism seems to be living her best life — or at least trying to convince us all of that via her socials. After shading Josh as an "insecure" man, she's also started joking about collecting a fourth ex-husband. And as she struts her stuff in barely there outfits, fans are giving her some serious side-eye.