Christina Hall's Skin-Tight Dress Amid Josh Divorce Gives Single And Desperate Vibes
Christina and Josh Hall's divorce proceedings have barely kicked off, but Christina's already putting on quite the show. Just weeks after they both filed those divorce papers against each other, the HGTV star has been anything but subtle about her "single and ready to mingle" status. She's been flooding social media with her single life shenanigans, complete with snaps of girls' night outs and her skimpy dresses. And per some fans, her behavior, as the kids would say, is giving desperation.
To get you up to speed, Christina and Josh Hall called it quits in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. Per Us Weekly, Josh is demanding spousal support from the "Christina on the Coast" star and wants her to pick up his lawyer's tab. Christina, on the other hand, insists that nobody should fork over a cent and that Josh should cover her legal fees instead. What's more, they're also fighting over a considerable amount of money, with documents obtained by ET revealing that Christina is accusing Josh of swiping $35,000 from her account.
With how messy this divorce is shaping up to be (thank god they don't have kids to drag into this chaos), Christina's coping mechanism seems to be living her best life — or at least trying to convince us all of that via her socials. After shading Josh as an "insecure" man, she's also started joking about collecting a fourth ex-husband. And as she struts her stuff in barely there outfits, fans are giving her some serious side-eye.
Fans want Christina to stop hunting for husband no 4
Christina Hall just can't seem to win with her fans after splitting from Josh Hall. Despite showing off her busy life on Instagram — partying with her girls, bonding with her kids, meeting up with colleagues, and filming her show — some fans are convinced that her packed schedule and rather skimpy outfits are nothing more than a desperate ploy to snag a new man or at least pretend she's thriving without Josh.
While plenty of followers are cheering her on for glowing up and spending time with the people she loves, others aren't as supportive. "You're trying so hard. And it's so obvious," one troll commented, with another saying, "Lots of single girl time. One courtesy kid pic. Shouldn't it be the opposite? Now it's starting to make sense." And predictably, there are also some who decided to dispense unsolicited advice, all zeroing in on the same thing — that Christina should just hit pause on her love life."Maybe focus on your kids and skip dating for a few years. Bet your kids would love it!" one wrote. "Save money for your kids future quit getting married to losers that will take away your children's future," said another.
Christina, for her part, had not bothered to clap back to her haters, but it seems she's done some reflecting anyway. In a contemplative post on her Instagram Story, she made it clear that she's learned her lesson. "I made myself a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again," she penned.