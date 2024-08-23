The Stunning Transformation Of Paige VanZant

In her candid memoir "Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life," Paige VanZant revealed she was sexually assaulted as a high school student in the small Oregon town of Newberg. The incident happened when she snuck out to the house of a boy who'd invited her to go bowling with friends. While there, she was reportedly plied with alcohol and repeatedly assaulted sexually.

Speaking to The Guardian about the harrowing incident, VanZant said she knew she'd stepped into trouble the moment she arrived but couldn't find a convenient way to make her exit: "That's a big problem for women. We're taught never to hurt men's feelings. We need to teach women to stand up for themselves."

To make matters worse, VanZant was warned by one of the boys that if she told anyone, a video of the attack would be uploaded online. She was also nicknamed "Slutton" — a horrible play on her real surname of Sletton — after a rumor went around that she'd willingly slept with her attackers. The future MMA fighter and her family ended up relocating to Reno soon after. And although she eventually informed the police about her ordeal, she refused to press charges over the fear of reliving everything in court.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).