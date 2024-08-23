The Stunning Transformation Of Paige VanZant
This article contains references to sexual assault.
Mixed martial artist, boxer, wrestler, bare knuckle fighter, power slapper. When it comes to combat sports, then Paige VanZant must surely be one of the greatest all-rounders. The multi-talent has competed in everything from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to All Elite Wrestling since arriving on the scene in the early 2010s. And you wouldn't bet against her adding at least a few more promotions to her resume before she takes a well-earned rest either.
VanZant's skills extend beyond dominating her opponents, too. She's also made a name for herself in the world of competitive ballroom dancing, published a best-selling memoir, and has made a fortune beyond her wildest dreams as an online content creator. So how exactly did the Oregon native manage to master so many different fields? And in what order? From dirt bike-riding tomboy to tabloid-friendly fighter, here's a look at the transformation of one of the world's most striking athletes.
Paige was something of a tomboy
Although Paige VanZant spent much of her early years dancing — specifically jazz, hip-hop, and ballet — she wasn't averse to getting her hands dirty, either. In fact, as a regular fisherwoman, shooter, and dirt bike rider (she was gifted her first four-wheeler aged just 8), she was something of a tomboy.
No doubt inspired by her gun club-owning grandparents, VanZant was even a member of her middle school's pistol team, earning the nickname 12 Gauge in the process. But it was dad Steve who truly instilled a sense of fearlessness in the future MMA star, encouraging her to try everything from camping to rock climbing.
"He's someone I'm really connected with," VanZant explained in an interview with Red Bull. "Dad and I both enjoy doing things that could get us hurt! We both share an attitude that falls in line with the sports of both MMA and riding dirt bikes." Unfortunately for the adrenaline junkie, she has to avoid any kind of dangerous pursuits whenever she's under contract.
Paige had a traumatic high school experience
In her candid memoir "Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life," Paige VanZant revealed she was sexually assaulted as a high school student in the small Oregon town of Newberg. The incident happened when she snuck out to the house of a boy who'd invited her to go bowling with friends. While there, she was reportedly plied with alcohol and repeatedly assaulted sexually.
Speaking to The Guardian about the harrowing incident, VanZant said she knew she'd stepped into trouble the moment she arrived but couldn't find a convenient way to make her exit: "That's a big problem for women. We're taught never to hurt men's feelings. We need to teach women to stand up for themselves."
To make matters worse, VanZant was warned by one of the boys that if she told anyone, a video of the attack would be uploaded online. She was also nicknamed "Slutton" — a horrible play on her real surname of Sletton — after a rumor went around that she'd willingly slept with her attackers. The future MMA fighter and her family ended up relocating to Reno soon after. And although she eventually informed the police about her ordeal, she refused to press charges over the fear of reliving everything in court.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Paige began her fighting career aged 18
Paige VanZant's eclectic fighting career began in her teens when, after initially searching her new Nevada hometown of Sparks, for a dance studio, she happened across a gym owned by UFC legend Ken Shamrock. Under his guidance, the teenager started to develop skills in various martial arts and boxing, and in 2012, she debuted in the MMA.
VanZant won her first ever bout against Jordan Nicole Gaza at the UWF's Tournament of Warriors and then her second against Amber Stautzenberger at the Premier Fight Series 2. Her winning streak came to an end when she lost to Tecia Torres at Invicta FC 4 in 2013.
It wasn't just the taste of victory or the challenge of fighting, that encouraged VanZant to get into the ring in the first place as she explained to CNN: "It was my way of standing up for myself and getting my strength and power and continuing to be successful despite everything I went through," she said referring to the trauma she suffered at high school. "... I gained so much from fighting that all the success is a way to show that I didn't let someone else define me or break me and I'm so much more than a survivor of my past."
Paige signed to the UFC in 2013
Paige VanZant's fledgling fighting career went stratospheric in 2013 when she inked a deal with the UFC for its brand-new Strawweight division. And she made an instant impression, defeating Kailin Curran in the third round to win the honor of the Fight of the Night.
VanZant continued to make waves in the Ultimate Fighting Championship thanks to victories over Felice Herrig and Alex Chambers, leading to a new contract in 2015. A year later, she gained her very first Performance of the Night bonus after beating Bec Rawlings in the second round. She finished her stint in the UFC's Strawweight division with a rank of 12th.
VanZant's golden run wouldn't have come as a surprise to the woman herself. "When I put my heart and mind to something, I put everything into it, and for the last five years, I haven't done anything else but fight," she told UFC shortly after signing to the franchise. "I've given up a lot. I gave up school, I gave up a really good job, and I'm just focusing a hundred percent on fighting, and I think that makes up for the experience."
Paige landed various lucrative modeling gigs
It didn't take long for the big-name brands to align themselves with the UFC's rising star. Shortly after claiming her first win against Kailin Curran, Paige VanZant was offered a lucrative sponsorship deal with sportswear giants Reebok. And she'd later go on to front campaigns for the likes of Nike and Columbia Sportswear.
Of course, having only just debuted in the mixed martial arts world, some critics argued that such companies were more interested in celebrating her beauty than her sporting talent. But UFC President Dana White soon leapt to VanZant's defense, arguing that the fighter was being courted due to her winning personality and general "It factor."
VanZant appeared to give her detractors more ammunition in 2017 when she showed off the latest Reebok range on her Instagram account in a style some believed was a little too provocative. But 12 Gauge seemed entirely unfazed by the furor, telling MMA Fighting, "I never anticipated that kind of reaction, so I had no idea. My manager, my mom, somebody told me about it. But, no, I just thought it was funny." Unfortunately for VanZant, two years later, the label decided against renewing her contract.
Paige's flyweight career was dogged by injury
Paige VanZant must have crossed a black cat (or a few of them) when she made the move to the UFC's flyweight division in 2017. For the fighter suffered so many injuries in such a short space of time, it appeared as though she'd been cursed.
VanZant had to withdraw from her debut fight against Jessica Eye following a (deep breath) herniated disc, back injury, double ear and sinus infections, ringworm, and pinkeye. When she finally did make it into the ring against Jessica Rose-Clark in 2018, she broke her right arm. And then just days after she was announced to fight Poliana Botelho a year later, she fractured the same arm, requiring surgery as a result. It then fractured once again in 2020 shortly before she was due to face Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night 170.
Admirably, VanZant managed to take some positives from all the setbacks. "I think maybe it did take getting MMA taken away from me for me to realize how much I love it," she told CNN. And she now believes the narrative surrounding her fighting career deserves to change. "It definitely wasn't an easy road for me, so everyone who said that I've had an easy path to victory, or it was too easy for me, I can genuinely say that I've had a hard journey to get where I was."
Paige finished runner-up on Dancing with the Stars
Paige VanZant's reality TV career didn't get off to a great start. After initially being cast on ESPN+'s competitive behind-the-scenes show "The Ultimate Fighter," she was then ditched at the last minute when producers discovered she was only 20, a year under the series' minimum legal age.
However, VanZant bagged a much more high-profile gig two years later when she signed up to the 22nd season of prime-time juggernaut "Dancing with the Stars." Alongside partner, recent DWTS retiree Mark Ballas, the fighter impressed with routines set to the songs by Randy Newman, Jess Glynne, and tragedy-stricken Tina Turner. In fact, VanZant ended up making it all the way to the final where she was thwarted by pioneering "America's Next Top Model" winner Nyle DiMarco and professional Peta Murgatroyd.
"It's amazing. I'm just so thankful I got to have this opportunity, and I'm going to remember it forever," she said following the final (via MMA Junkie). The man who'd guided her to the runner-up spot is also unlikely to forget the experience. "I've been on this show now 18 seasons in a row, and I'm so proud of this girl for how far she's come," Ballas remarked. "She's completely opened up from when I saw her the first day, she's completely changed."
Paige became a bare-knuckle fighter
Paige VanZant shocked the MMA world in 2020 when she signed a $1 million, four-bout deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The star had been predicted to join one of the rival franchises, with both ONE Championship and Bellator reportedly expressing interest. So, what, besides the seven-figure sum inspired the move?
"It was an amazing contract, an amazing opportunity," VanZant explained to ESPN. "I also feel like it's not a move backwards for me. It's a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand-new sport. I really have sparked a brand-new passion for it and especially for striking in general." Unfortunately, this career pivot didn't exactly go as planned.
VanZant lost her first bout against Britain Hart at BKFC: Knucklemania in February 2021 via unanimous decision. It was a similar story five months later against Rachael Ostovich, a fighter she'd beaten in the UFC. And then in 2022, her encounter against Charisa Sigala was canceled with just a week's notice. A year later, she was given an ultimatum by BKFC president David Feldman: return to the ring within two months or call it quits. A quick look at VanZant's recent sporting history and it appears as though she chose the latter.
Paige underwent cosmetic surgery
Paige VanZant was no stranger to going under the knife having suffered numerous physical injuries during the latter stages of her stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. But in 2018, the star underwent surgery purely for cosmetic purposes.
After much speculation, VanZant confirmed to TMZ that she had indeed had a breast augmentation. "I'm a girl and always wanted my own boobs," she explained. "They never came so I bought them." And five years later, she seemed just as enthused about the decision, telling her Instagram followers (via The Sun), "There are zero cons. Boobies are really the best thing ever."
Several officials have expressed concerns over MMA competitors who've undergone such procedures, particularly the fear that the breasts may rupture while in the ring. Pearl Gonzalez was even briefly prevented from competing in 2017 following her breast augmentation. But VanZant insists that there's nothing to worry about: "They are safe and research was done before the procedure," she told her fans.
Paige married a fellow MMA star
Paige VanZant isn't the only member of her household to have forged a career in the world of mixed martial arts. Her husband Austin Vanderford, who she walked down the aisle with in 2018, competes in the MMA's middleweight division having previously graced the Bellator MMA.
Luckily, Vanderford, who proposed after just eight months of dating, doesn't seem to mind that his wife gets more attention. "I married her for the person she is and I'm proud if they want to talk to me about her and call me, 'Mr. VanZant,'" he told Yahoo! Sports about the nickname that many sportsmen might find insulting. "It's a compliment, if you ask me." Further proof of his hugely supportive nature came after VanZant's first knuckle boxing defeat when he took to Instagram to express his pride.
So, could we be hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet in the near future? Well, if Vanderford has his way, then perhaps. Following her bout with Britain Hart, he captioned another Instagram snap of his beau (via The Sun), "If it wasn't for your desire to wanna fight more, we'd be talking about some babies right now."
Paige briefly ventured into wrestling
Not content with competing in several major promotions in the combat sports world, Paige VanZant then decided to give it a go in the scripted fighting world. In 2021, "12 Gauge" guested on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite program before attacking Chris Jericho on "Rampage: Grand Slam" a week later.
VanZant continued to make her presence in the franchise known, getting physical with Brandi Rhodes at the request of America's Top Team's Dan Lambert. Even when she was sitting in the audience alongside husband Austin Vanderford, she made an impact, helping Scorpio Sky win the TNT Championship after distracting Sammy Guevera by attacking Tay Conti. To add insult to injury, she then used the latter's body to ink her deal with the AEW.
VanZant made her official debut when she joined forces with Sky and Ethan Page to square off against Frankie Kazarian, Conti, and Guevera at "Double or Nothing." It proved to be a winning start, but sadly, that was the last time that she appeared in the AEW. With her name taken off its official roster in 2024, it seems unlikely we'll ever see her do battle in its rings ever again.
Paige signed with Misfits Boxing
Paige VanZant's eventful fighting career took another surprise turn in 2024 when it was confirmed that she'd aligned herself with Misfits Boxing, the franchise run by British boxing promoter Mams Taylor and YouTuber-turned-energy drinks entrepreneur KSI.
The "Dancing with the Stars" alum made her debut at Houston's NRG Arena against Elle Brooke, an OnlyFans model, in a headlining encounter for the MFB women's middleweight championship. Their match finished in a split draw, a result which VanZant appeared to acknowledge was fair. "Honestly I said it would be a tough fight the whole camp," she said in her post-match interview (via TalkSPORT). "I knew it'd be tough. It is what it is. It sets up the perfect rematch."
That rematch, apparently due to be staged in Dubai, has yet to take place. But you can expect to see VanZant in the MFB against several other competitors in the near future. Once again, though, questions were asked as to why such an experienced fighter was throwing her hat into such a beginner's ring. "I really just wanted to do what excited me," she explained in an interview with the promotion itself.
Paige joined OnlyFans
Paige VanZant followed in the footsteps of Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, and Carmen Electra in 2023 when she became the latest celebrity to join the OnlyFans revolution. She later revealed that she'd earned more money through one day of being on the platform than the entirety of her sporting career.
"Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby. It's my part-time job," she explained to TMZ about how her online activities have taken precedence. "There's a lot of things I would do to provide and support for my family. I would kill for my family. This is much less than that."
There is one thing we know that VanZant won't do, though: cutting off her own locks for a fan. Even for $50,000. Yes, the multi-talent revealed on her own podcast "Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story" (via Men's Journal) that she turned down the astonishing offer essentially because it gave her the ick: "I don't know why selling pictures of my body on the internet doesn't seem that bad to me. But like chopping my hair off for somebody and mailing it to them, that kind of crosses the line for me."
Paige made her Power Slap debut
Paige VanZant's apparent bid to grace every type of fighting promotion in the country continued in 2024 when she joined the controversial Power Slap. Founded by UFC CEO Dana White, the franchise gives competitors 60 seconds to give their opponents a palm-handed slap across the face (below the eye, but above the chin), and has been heavily criticized due to fears of its impact on brain function.
VanZant certainly doesn't appear too concerned about such issues, though. When asked about why she decided to take up such a combat sport, the Oregon native replied (via Forbes), "Because I'm a woman that does whatever the f*** I want, and right now, I want to do Power Slap."
Unlike her previous forays into the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Misfits Boxing, VanZant enjoyed a triumphant debut. She beat Christine Volmarans via unanimous decision in the summer of 2024 at Power Slap 8. And as she revealed in a YouTube video uploaded by the promotion, she celebrated in style: "I am so excited I'm gonna go gamble my whole paycheck."