The Fascinating Real-Life Story Of Robert Bobroczkyi

Watch out Houston Rockets' Boban Marjanović, Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey, and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama. Another aspiring basketball player is coming for their joint title of the NBA's tallest player, with each at 7 foot, 4 inches.

Yes, standing at a colossal 7 feet and 7 inches, Robert Bobroczkyi would surpass the current record by three inches should he make the leap from the college circuit to the big league. He would also equal the all-time record held by fellow Romanian Gheorghe Mureșan and Sudanese-American Manute Bol, both of whom coincidentally began their professional careers with the Washington Bullets (now Wizards).

So how did Bobroczkyi make the journey from the Eastern European city of Arad to the United States of America? What does he enjoy doing when he's not towering above his teammates and opponents on the court? And what Hollywood blockbuster has he unexpectedly graced with his lofty presence? Here's a look at the center's remarkable story.