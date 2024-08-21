Kimberly Guilfoyle Sets Photoshop Aside & Shows Don Jr.'s Dad Bod In Its Full Glory
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and Kimberly Guilfoyle getting busted for Photoshopped content online. Whether she's mysteriously missing from a photo (looking at you, Ivanka Trump) or giving her selfies a little extra polish, the former Fox News host is no stranger to a Photoshop tweak — or ten. That is, unless we're referring to the recently concluded MAGA boat parade, where she decided to skip the editing and let her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., flaunt his unfiltered dad bod.
@ kimberly.guilfoyle
The next MAGA boat parade is October 13th! 🛥️🚤🇺🇸 @donaldjtrumpjr @President Donald J Trump
If you're not already in the loop, Guilfoyle has taken a liking to TikTok, posting everything from chicken Francaise tutorials to, well, moments that might make Don Jr. uncomfortable. She also shared clips from a Trump boat rally in Jupiter, Florida, where they waved to fans and even hopped on a boat of their own. But amid all the excitement, Guilfoyle apparently forgot (or just didn't care) to run her usual edits and ended up revealing that Don Jr. pulled up to the parade looking like he was on a quick run to the grocery store, rocking an oversized tee, shorts, and trainers, complete with a beer belly that screamed Adam Sandler chic. Whatever happened to those deadlifts you kept boasting about, Don?
But Don Jr. himself doesn't seem to mind
If Donald Trump Jr. was annoyed that Kimberly Guilfoyle broadcast his ultra-casual look and dad bod to the world, he sure didn't let it show. In fact, he posted his own TikTok from the boat rally. No outfit breakdown or Guilfoyle cameo in his video, though — just a classic Don Jr. rant. He did mention that he hadn't planned on attending the event, which might explain the whole casual vibe. But in true Don Jr. fashion, he took it as an opportunity to take a swipe at his favorite people — Democrats. "Not a lot of Democrat boat parades because I guess they don't have government programs giving out free boats, so that must be it," he said.
@donaldjtrumpjr
🛥️🛥️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Of course, the internet had its fun roasting him right back. Over on X (formerly Twitter), critics were quick to call out their decision to wave to the MAGA fans with an upside-down American flag, questioning their patriotism and knowledge of flag etiquette. "When I see 'other' flags flying higher and with more prominence than Old Glory, it makes me wonder about their patriotism (and understanding of norms of respect of the American flag)," one user tweeted, with another pointing out, "Flying the American flag upside-down has become a pro-Trump symbol. It is also used by election deniers (guess who they are). It is deeply offensive and unpatriotic." Another couldn't resist taking a jab at his dad bod, saying, "Looks like Junior is sporting a baby bump?! Am I right?" one user joked. "It's so cute that he's already showing !!!" Ouch! What goes around, comes around, we guess!