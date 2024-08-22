Jackson Mahomes Shoots His Shot At Travis Kelce's Ex (Try Not To Cringe)
Jackson Mahomes has raised a lot of eyebrows for his relationship with Kayla Nicole, who also happens to be Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Jackson and Nicole became friends while she was dating Kelce — who is famously very close with Patrick Mahomes — from 2017 to 2022. However, the younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has ruffled some feathers by staying in close contact with Nicole long after the break up. She used to be friends with both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, but distanced herself from the NFL power couple when they befriended Kelce's next girlfriend, Taylor Swift (more on that later). So, many fans were not impressed to see Jackson in Nicole's Instagram comments.
On August 18, 2024, Nicole uploaded an Instagram carousel where she posed in a tight Miu Miu crop top and a short olive-colored skirt with knee-high boots. "Not in Ibiza. (Featuring me and my delicious bag)," the sportscaster wrote in the caption accompanying an assortment of sultry poses. Perhaps unable to contain himself, Jackson slid into the replies. "You ate with this fit. Very demure!" he wrote with a smiley face. The comment section soon showed why many people can't stand Jackson. "[T]hey have IG in prison or are you not there yet?" an Instagram user wrote. "Creeper," another added. For context, Jackson was sentenced to six months probation in March for assaulting a woman the previous year.
This would not be the only instance of Jackson leaving flirty messages for Nicole.
Why Kayla Nicole stayed close with Jackson Mahomes
Kayla Nicole uploaded an Instagram carousel in December 2023 where she posed in a leather jacket while sporting a white shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. She accessorized with an Los Angeles Dodgers ball cap and shades. Jackson Mahomes showed his support by popping in the comment section. "So pretty," he wrote. At that time, fans were more forgiving of that flirtatious reply. The conversation in the comments turned to Nicole's relationship with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes — who she had unfollowed on social media. "[S]he unfollowed 'Jack' when she unfollowed the rest. Now we back to Jack. Like I said, it's giving bothered," one follower commented.
It was not fully surprising to see Jackson toss a compliment Nicole's way. Back in November 2021 — when she was still dating Travis Kelce — the sports personality threw a lavish birthday party when she turned 30-years-old. Along with Kelce, Jackson and Brittany stopped by the blowout to wish Nicole a happy birthday, as captured on Instagram.
The connection between Nicole and Jackson appeared to run deep even after her split from Kelce. In July 2023, she flaunted her curves in an Instagram video by rocking a black bikini. That swimsuit was from the SAME, a lingerie brand that Jackson had endorsed. The ongoing relationship between Nicole and the younger Mahomes brother is suspected to have caused a fallout between Jackson and Brittany.
Did Jackson Mahomes upset Brittany Mahomes?
When Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift it caused a rift between Kayla Nicole and the Mahomes fam. Nicole decided to unfollow Patrick and Brittany on Instagram after seeing them buddy up with Swift. "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," the Instagram influencer told People in October 2023. "That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," she added. Later, Nicole continued to throw jabs at Kelce long after their break up. All of this led to perceived animosity between Nicole and Brittany, who had once been very close friends.
Jackson appeared to cross enemy lines when he was spotted hanging with Nicole in Las Vegas in February 2024 before the Super Bowl. TMZ photogs caught the pair together at Aria's High Limit Lounge where observers said they hung out for more than an hour.
Brittany really said "oh well" 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/ILe4qJkCMV
— Tiffani 💕 (@PALLOTAYVIS) February 10, 2024
The following day, a video went viral that captured Jackson being denied from the VIP area of a club where Brittany was dancing. Instead of speaking to security, Brittany shrugged. Fans believed this was Brittany exacting revenge on her brother-in-law for spending time with Nicole. "She was like you hang out with #her thats what you get," an X, formerly Twitter, user commented. Despite all of this family drama, Jackson has yet to stop leaving flirty comments on Nicole's posts.