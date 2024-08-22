Jackson Mahomes Shoots His Shot At Travis Kelce's Ex (Try Not To Cringe)

Jackson Mahomes has raised a lot of eyebrows for his relationship with Kayla Nicole, who also happens to be Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Jackson and Nicole became friends while she was dating Kelce — who is famously very close with Patrick Mahomes — from 2017 to 2022. However, the younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has ruffled some feathers by staying in close contact with Nicole long after the break up. She used to be friends with both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, but distanced herself from the NFL power couple when they befriended Kelce's next girlfriend, Taylor Swift (more on that later). So, many fans were not impressed to see Jackson in Nicole's Instagram comments.

On August 18, 2024, Nicole uploaded an Instagram carousel where she posed in a tight Miu Miu crop top and a short olive-colored skirt with knee-high boots. "Not in Ibiza. (Featuring me and my delicious bag)," the sportscaster wrote in the caption accompanying an assortment of sultry poses. Perhaps unable to contain himself, Jackson slid into the replies. "You ate with this fit. Very demure!" he wrote with a smiley face. The comment section soon showed why many people can't stand Jackson. "[T]hey have IG in prison or are you not there yet?" an Instagram user wrote. "Creeper," another added. For context, Jackson was sentenced to six months probation in March for assaulting a woman the previous year.

This would not be the only instance of Jackson leaving flirty messages for Nicole.