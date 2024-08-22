Tom Brady's Son Jack Nearly Passes Dad's Height In Stunning Birthday Photo

Since hanging up his NFL jersey, Tom Brady has stayed busy with his "Let's Go!" podcast, getting roasted by Kevin Hart and more, and being a dad of three — but a new photo shows that his oldest is almost all grown up. Jack, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, was born in 2007, and Benjamin and Vivian, his kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, were born in 2009 and 2012 respectively. Brady was fiercely protective of his brood after the aforementioned "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" special in May 2024, which saw comedians such as Nikki Glaser and Sam Jay make jokes about his kids and purportedly hands-off parenting style.

Brady seemed to hit back in a now-deleted Father's Day post (via TMZ), writing, "On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up." He continued by committing to spend more time with them and joking about his reputation. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most."

Now, Brady is once again posting a sweet family tribute, specifically to his oldest son, Jack.