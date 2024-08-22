Tom Brady's Son Jack Nearly Passes Dad's Height In Stunning Birthday Photo
Since hanging up his NFL jersey, Tom Brady has stayed busy with his "Let's Go!" podcast, getting roasted by Kevin Hart and more, and being a dad of three — but a new photo shows that his oldest is almost all grown up. Jack, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, was born in 2007, and Benjamin and Vivian, his kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, were born in 2009 and 2012 respectively. Brady was fiercely protective of his brood after the aforementioned "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" special in May 2024, which saw comedians such as Nikki Glaser and Sam Jay make jokes about his kids and purportedly hands-off parenting style.
Brady seemed to hit back in a now-deleted Father's Day post (via TMZ), writing, "On this Father's Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world's best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up." He continued by committing to spend more time with them and joking about his reputation. "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most."
Now, Brady is once again posting a sweet family tribute, specifically to his oldest son, Jack.
Jack Brady is the spitting image of his father
Tom Brady took to Instagram to celebrate his oldest son Jack's 17th birthday, and he looks like he could give his dad a run for his money in any sport — especially now that he's retired. Tom and Jack appear to be the same height, standing side-by-side in a golf course in the carousel's fourth snap.
Tom began the post by writing, "Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man. Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities." In parentheses, he joked, "Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now." Tom isn't used to losing in football, or any activity for that matter, but with Jack's shocking height nearly matching his own, he might want to start mentally preparing.
In the comments section, Tom's sister and Jack's aunt, Maureen Brady left a birthday wish for her nephew while teasing her brother. "Love you Jacky!!! You forgot he can beat you in golf now [too]," she wrote. Some fans were dumbfounded at how grown-up Jack appeared, with one writing, "Dude 17... this kid was running all over the field at the Super Bowl like yesterday." Meanwhile, others wondered if Jack had professional athletic aspirations of his own.
Jack Brady plays golf, soccer, and football
With LeBron James' son Bronny set to play alongside him in the NBA, it's only natural that football fans wonder whether Jack Brady will follow in his famous father's footsteps. After all, Tom Brady's birthday post mentions Jack's love of athletics, shows him swinging a golf club, and boasts that he could beat his dad in one-on-one matches. One fan questioned Jack's future in other sports, writing, "But how does he throw a football or baseball? Patriots & Sox could use a guy in a few years.... What yah say Tommy Boy?!"
While fans would love it if a second-generation Brady was drafted by the Patriots, Jack's primary sport has always been soccer. In 2018, Tom told People, "I think they're into watching [football] because of their dad, but ... my oldest son Jack really loves soccer. He wants to be an Olympics soccer goalie." However, Jack did eventually join his high school football team, which Tom gushed about on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football ... But I can definitely help him at quarterback." Time will tell if Jack pursues football professionally, but it sounds like Tom has stepped up to support him either way.