Tragic Details About Jon And Kate Gosselin's 8 Kids

Jon And Kate Gosselin were catapulted into the spotlight with the 2007 premiere of TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8." Folks loved getting a glimpse into their everyday life, and interest barely waned as they stayed on the air for five seasons. Indeed, the series' season 5 premiere broke a record for the network, becoming TLC's most-watched episode ever. Then, halfway through the season, it all fell apart as the pair revealed they were calling it quits.

Kate filed for divorce in June 2009, and what followed was a messy, headline-making split. As the exes battled each other over a myriad of issues (they couldn't even agree on the reason why they got divorced!), their kids were essentially forced to pick sides. Initially, Kate received custody of the twins and sextuplets and continued filming for TLC as the show morphed into "Kate Plus Eight." The new format ran through 2011, but by then, fans had turned on Kate as many viewers began hating on the mom of eight. Not only did her public persona change, but Kate's relationship with her children evolved drastically over the years, as did Jon's. But while it may have been hard to be Jon and Kate at this time, it was even harder to be one of their children. Here are all the tragic details about Jon and Kate's eight kids.