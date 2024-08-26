Rumors About Ben Affleck & RFK Jr.'s Daughter Signal J.Lo Divorce Is Going To Be War
Fans have barely had time to process Jennifer Lopez's petition to divorce Ben Affleck despite the damning hints they dropped ahead of time. And yet, rumors of Affleck's new possible romance are already brewing up a storm on the internet. According to Page Six, the "Good Will Hunting" star has been navigating his relationship woes with Kick Kennedy. She's the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the controversial politician who recently made a wild claim about the source of his health issues (not to mention a member of the famous Kennedy family empire). And while the publication didn't explicitly label their attachment as romantic, they did reveal that they were caught out at the Beverly Hills Hotel, along with "other hotspots." So there's that.
So far, there's not much confirmed info about Affleck's bond with Kick to pull from. This means that the timeline of their initial connection is also a mystery at this time. Unfortunately, Affleck's decision to establish ties with Kick while the entire world is watching his divorce from Lopez play out is enough of a signal that he's not interested in playing nice with his estranged wife. Then again, Lopez reportedly has her guns blazing as well. According to Us Weekly, the "Jenny from the Block" singer purposefully petitioned to end their marriage on the August 20 anniversary of their second wedding. "The timing of the divorce was a big f*** you to Ben," shared a source. But this may only be the beginning.
J.Lo and Ben didn't sign a prenup before marriage
Ben Affleck's new rumored fling isn't the only indicator that his divorce from Jennifer Lopez probably won't feel like a trip to the park. According to TMZ, the A-list couple didn't bother with signing a prenuptial agreement before getting married, which means their million-dollar fortunes could potentially complicate any efforts towards staying amicable. And we're not talking about a few millions either. Lopez, for example, is reportedly worth $400 million, thanks to her reign as a successful, chart-topping star, along with her plethora of endorsements and side hustles. Meanwhile, Affleck, who's not nearly as wealthy as Lopez, still has a ton to potentially lose in this divorce: $150 million.
Plus, People has reported that Lopez broke off their marriage because she was unable to stand Affleck's unpleasant mood swings. "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to," claimed a source. "They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," they continued. Elsewhere, the source was hesitant to claim there was no love between the stars. However, Affleck reportedly was "two different people" behind the scenes.
Is social media finally on team J.Lo?
Ben Affleck's possible relationship with Kick Kennedy has seemingly thrown fans for a loop. While Jennifer Lopez has been the internet's fave celebrity punching bag for much of 2024, Affleck's affiliation with Kick Kennedy has generated widespread consideration for the sometimes divisive star. "The callous, cold hearted, arrogance of Ben Affleck knows no bounds," tweeted a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Its so unnecessary is the problem. It's not hard to have treated jen with the minimum respect you would give a friend—much less someone he claimed to love. No wonder [Jennifer Garner] got 'triggered' from her separation." Another tweeted, "He's old enough to be her father and evidently he's on the rebound. Run girl run!" about Affleck's 16-year age gap with Kick.
Interestingly, many fans have also been pointing out how similar Kennedy looks to Affleck's first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. "Oh so Ben Affleck was still chasing the Jen Garner illusion of happiness here. Kick Kennedy seen here looking like a splitting image of Mrs. Jennifer Affleck I in this," tweeted another fan. Another fan agreed while also showing sympathy to Kennedy. "He's rebounding, & with a woman who looks like the same woman he rebounded on jlo with before (Jennifer garner)," they wrote. "I feel bad for the Kennedy girl, hopefully she won't take him seriously, he's gonna dump her in 2-3 months when she starts asking for something serious."
Sounds like the start of a very trying divorce.