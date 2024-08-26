Rumors About Ben Affleck & RFK Jr.'s Daughter Signal J.Lo Divorce Is Going To Be War

Ben Affleck's new rumored fling isn't the only indicator that his divorce from Jennifer Lopez probably won't feel like a trip to the park. According to TMZ, the A-list couple didn't bother with signing a prenuptial agreement before getting married, which means their million-dollar fortunes could potentially complicate any efforts towards staying amicable. And we're not talking about a few millions either. Lopez, for example, is reportedly worth $400 million, thanks to her reign as a successful, chart-topping star, along with her plethora of endorsements and side hustles. Meanwhile, Affleck, who's not nearly as wealthy as Lopez, still has a ton to potentially lose in this divorce: $150 million.

Plus, People has reported that Lopez broke off their marriage because she was unable to stand Affleck's unpleasant mood swings. "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to," claimed a source. "They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," they continued. Elsewhere, the source was hesitant to claim there was no love between the stars. However, Affleck reportedly was "two different people" behind the scenes.