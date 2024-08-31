Tragic Details About Demi Moore And Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah

This article discusses an eating disorder, mental health, suicide, and addiction.

Tallulah Willis undoubtedly had a privileged upbringing, but she's living proof that some things in life can't be bought. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter lives with several medical conditions. Most of them are mental health illnesses she has struggled with since she was a teenager. Throughout the years, Tallulah has spoken candidly about her efforts to treat anorexia, addiction, depression, and skin-picking disorder. Beyond that, she has also been diagnosed with ADHD and borderline personality disorder.

It wasn't until she was close to 30 that she finally learned she was on the autism spectrum, a late diagnosis that prevented her from accessing the proper tools to deal with the neurodevelopmental disorder. It was when Tallulah struggled with all that she received some of the hardest news of her life. In March 2022, the family announced that Bruce had been diagnosed with dementia. Tallulah noticed early signs of her dad's diagnosis, but she read them the wrong way.

The family attributed Bruce's unresponsiveness to hearing loss related to years of filming action movies. "That unresponsiveness broadened, and I sometimes took it personally ... I thought he'd lost interest in me," she wrote in a May 2023 Vogue essay. In response, she distanced herself and went into denial. "The truth is that I was too sick myself to handle it," she wrote. In addition to her series of diagnoses (and missed diagnosis), Tallulah faced the grief of watching her beloved father's mind dwindle. But she's determined to fight.