Jack Brady's Transformation Into Dad Tom's Protégé

Jack Brady's August 22, 2007 arrival rocked the world of a few adults. His father's football career was on fire — Tom Brady was only 30 years old but had already won three of his seven Super Bowl rings. The quarterback had a game plan that was working, and fatherhood somewhat upended it. "I didn't want to have kids or get married until my late 30s ... I remember thinking, 'I don't want anything to get in the way,' once my football career kind of got rolling," he recalled on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Us Weekly).

Jack's mother was actor Bridget Moynahan. At the time, one of her most notable roles was playing Mr. Big's wife, Natasha, in "Sex and the City." In a plot twist that would have Carrie Bradshaw grabbing her laptop and typing furiously, Moynahan found out she was pregnant after her split from Tom — and he had already moved on with a glamorous supermodel. In a "CBS This Morning" interview, Gisele Bündchen recalled how she reacted to the baby news. "It was one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'" she said. She opted to stick with Tom and weather the tabloid storm. Meanwhile, the unwanted attention made Moynahan uneasy. "I barely left my house. I became wildly private," the actor wrote in her book, "Our Shoes, Our Selves."

In the end, all the adults involved in this drama put Jack first, allowing him to develop into a hard worker, just like his dad.