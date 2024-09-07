The Sign Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Dropped Brad Pitt's Last Name, Too

Brad Pitt's relationship with his six kids is becoming increasingly complicated as they grow up. The decision by his youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, to not use his name professionally seems to prove he's lost pretty much all of them. Pitt's divorce from Angelina Jolie has reportedly taken a toll on the children, who seem to have taken their mother's side. Since the start of the ongoing proceedings in 2016, Pitt has struggled to maintain contact with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

According to sources, only the twins, Vivienne and Knox, are still in regular touch with their father. "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," an insider told People in July 2024, suggesting the "Fight Club" actor still sees the youngest two, who turned 16 that same month, because they're still subjected to court-ordered visitations with their father. But even his time with the twins has been cut back. "His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the source added.

As the legal battle approaches its end, Jolie is set to keep primary custody of the minors with Pitt maintaining visitations. However, it looks like the visits won't do much to change how Vivienne and Knox see their father. "Once Brad left, it was very hard for them to see him go to war with her," a source told Us Weekly in June 2024. Vivienne's choice of name indicates she has followed in her older sister's footsteps.