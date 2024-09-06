The Untold Truth Of Elizabeth Berkley

In 2012, Elizabeth Berkley became a first-time mother when she and husband Greg Lauren welcomed son Sky into the world. But as a working parent, the actor had to get on the treadmill again pretty quickly, and within a year, she was strutting her stuff on the 17th season of "Dancing with the Stars." Since then, she's guested on "New Girl" and "Melissa and Joey," reprised her role as Jessie Spano on the "Saved by the Bell" reboot, and appeared alongside Kate Hudson in the horror flick, "Shell."

Speaking to Scary Mommy in 2021, Berkley admitted that, although she's proud of her strong work ethic, she still regularly deals with the issue of mom guilt. "It comes with the territory, right?" she related. "In our culture from a young age, we are taught to be good at so many things, we are taught that we must achieve. It's part of the culture. We then expect more of ourselves and it's so hard. We all have to work to earn a living."

Berkley went on to reveal that she has one particular coping mechanism: the idea that the joy that sparks from her career will also carry over into her home life. She also believes Sky, who often joins his mom on set, will benefit from having such a strong role model: "And I do hope that we get to inspire kids by them seeing that when parents work, we're able to then provide this or provide that."