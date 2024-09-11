The Kennedy Family's Differing Political Views, Explained

There appears to be a family feud happening among the Kennedys, and it's not because they're fighting over guessing audience survey questions on live television. Often hailed as "America's royal family" (move aside, Kardashians), the Kennedys have been entrenched in U.S. politics for generations, their legacy cemented by decades of public service. But that picture-perfect image took a nosedive when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decided to throw his hat into the presidential ring — and shockingly, teamed up with Donald Trump.

Tragedies and scandals aside, the Kennedys built an empire on political power. It all started with Joseph "Joe" P. Kennedy Sr., the self-made billionaire who amassed a fortune and made sure his kids knew one thing: with great privilege comes the obligation to serve the public. "What Joe Kennedy did was imbue his children with the understanding — almost the command — that because they had money, good looks, intelligence, and self-confidence, they had a responsibility to contribute as best they could to public service," David Nasaw, author of "The Patriarch," explained to ABC News.

And give back they did. John F. Kennedy became the youngest president ever elected, while Robert F. Kennedy Sr. stood by his side as attorney general. Edward "Ted" Kennedy ruled the Senate from Massachusetts for decades. The rest of the family? They held almost every political role you could think of, from ambassadors to congressional seats, making the Kennedys a Democratic dynasty through and through. That is, until RFK Jr. decided to go rogue. His decision to join the presidential race and cozy up to Trump in the process didn't sit well with the rest of the clan, making him the odd man out.