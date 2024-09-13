Halle Berry's Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez Is Messier Than We Thought

It's no secret that Halle Berry and her third husband Olivier Martinez had a tumultuous split. Well, "had" might be the wrong word, here. After all, despite their divorce finally coming through in August 2023 (proceedings began a whopping eight years prior), the latest development at the time of this writing is a custody dispute. Berry is requesting full custody of their son Maceo Martinez, or to be granted the position of tiebreaker when it comes to decisions about the 10-year-old.

News of Berry's request broke in August 2024. As seen in court docs accessed by Fox News, Berry had been upset by Olivier's' unwillingness to follow through on things like taking Maceo to therapy and educational assessments. Unwillingness is probably too lenient a term in this particular instance. Per People, Berry's court docs said of Olivier's response to Maceo's therapy and tutoring, "He aggressively stands in the way of implementing strategies and interventions to assist Maceo." As a result, Berry claimed, "Respondent's refusal to allow early interventions have caused Maceo to fall further behind in school." That wasn't all, though. Berry also accused Olivier of turning their son against her, noting that whenever Maceo had spent more time with his dad, he tended to return to her with a hostile attitude. On top of that, she complained that she often wasn't involved in decisions when it came to the little boy.

In a word: yikes. Given all the drama, Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with family law attorney Holly Davis of Kirker Davis LLP. Davis shared some insight as to what a tie-breaker situation might entail, as well as her thoughts on how likely Berry is to win her case.