Tragic Details About Joe & Jill Biden's Youngest Daughter Ashley

The following articles include discussions of addiction and mental health illness.

Ashley Biden had successfully lived out her life away from the spotlight that shone blight over Hunter Biden. Until 2020, for all the public knew, she was a wife and social worker who focused on bettering the lives of children and families in Delaware. She offered a breath of fresh air amid the tragedies and scandals that have befallen the Biden family. All that changed when her diary was published online. As journals tend to be, Ashley's entries discussed intimate confessions.

The messy scandal involving Ashley's diary ended with the arrest of a Florida woman. Aimee Harris was convicted and sentenced to a month in prison for stealing private property in April 2024, The New York Times reported. Harris took the journal from a home where Ashley had lived for a time with a friend in Florida and sold it to Project Veritas, a right-wing media group, just before the 2020 elections. Having her deepest secrets exposed isn't something Ashley will be able to get over anytime soon.

While a lot of the struggles Ashley has faced have come out because of the diary leak, she has also faced other, more public adversities. She is the second surviving child among four siblings, and losing one sibling to tragedy is hard enough, let alone two. The loss of her big brother, Beau Biden, had a deep effect on her, but her journey with trauma has also inspired her to make positive changes through an accessible mental health initiative. Ashley's own healing, however, is far from over.