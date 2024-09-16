Jelly Roll's Solo Appearance At 2024 Emmys Has Us Starting To Worry About Bunnie Xo
If you haven't noticed, Jelly Roll is everywhere these days. The country star seems to be working nonstop, with fans spotting him at every major event imaginable, from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards to the much-anticipated 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. But this time, there's one notable absence — his wife, Bunnie Xo. What gives?
Bunnie Xo has practically been glued to his hip at events like this, so her being MIA has definitely raised some eyebrows. The "I Am Not Okay" crooner, however, wasn't sweating it. He hit the red carpet solo and was all smiles, and couldn't stop gushing about the honor of performing during the In Memoriam segment. "I'm feeling really good. I'm feeling like I got the call to come here to honor some of the greatest storytellers that passed away. What a call for an artist to get. I think music's medicine and I think that we're here to bring a little therapy tonight and I'm really honored to be a part of the show," he told Extra TV, adding that he's also looking forward to crossing paths with one of his idols. "If I got to meet Jeremy [Allen White], I would flip."
Still, despite Jelly Roll being in high spirits, one couldn't help but wonder why Bunnie Xo was nowhere in sight. Are the cracks starting to show in country music's power couple, or is she simply taking some time away from the spotlight?
Is another split on the horizon for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo?
It's hard not to worry over the state of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage, especially since they've already admitted to splitting once in the past. In a TikTok video posted on March 2024, Bunnie had a massive revelation, sharing that they actually called it quits back in 2018 — just two years after tying the knot (don't worry, they had another wedding seven years later). "Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back — would have put us on this wild journey called life," she wrote in the caption. "We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so mushhh."
Despite their past drama, it looks like they're stronger than ever, with the couple announcing in July 2024 that they're expecting kids via surrogate. Bunnie got real on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast about the challenges of IVF after facing miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies before. "This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," she said. "I'm in my baby mama gardening era." So, maybe Bunnie's just gearing up for that new era, which explains her absence from the 2024 Emmys. It looks like we can breathe easy — for now.