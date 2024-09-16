Jelly Roll's Solo Appearance At 2024 Emmys Has Us Starting To Worry About Bunnie Xo

If you haven't noticed, Jelly Roll is everywhere these days. The country star seems to be working nonstop, with fans spotting him at every major event imaginable, from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards to the much-anticipated 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. But this time, there's one notable absence — his wife, Bunnie Xo. What gives?

Bunnie Xo has practically been glued to his hip at events like this, so her being MIA has definitely raised some eyebrows. The "I Am Not Okay" crooner, however, wasn't sweating it. He hit the red carpet solo and was all smiles, and couldn't stop gushing about the honor of performing during the In Memoriam segment. "I'm feeling really good. I'm feeling like I got the call to come here to honor some of the greatest storytellers that passed away. What a call for an artist to get. I think music's medicine and I think that we're here to bring a little therapy tonight and I'm really honored to be a part of the show," he told Extra TV, adding that he's also looking forward to crossing paths with one of his idols. "If I got to meet Jeremy [Allen White], I would flip."

Still, despite Jelly Roll being in high spirits, one couldn't help but wonder why Bunnie Xo was nowhere in sight. Are the cracks starting to show in country music's power couple, or is she simply taking some time away from the spotlight?