Controversial Patrick Mahomes Call Has Fans Convinced The Refs Favor Star QB

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the September 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but not all fans are convinced they came by it honestly. According to AP News, the game's final tally was 26-25, with the Chiefs benefiting from the one-point difference. Many football fans are crediting Mahomes' last-minute pass interference call, raised during an attempted pass to teammate Rashee Rice, as the catalyst for the Chiefs' victory over the Bengals.

Following the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who recently praised Mahomes' skills in a separate press conference, appeared to agree with the call. "You know, it's one of those plays where we might benefit from that at some point this season. That's what I told the guys," he said. "They're calling it like they see it. I thought they called a very fair game, and they saw that as a penalty. So they called a penalty."

Bengals fans, however, think the referees are purposely manipulating calls in order to put the famous quarterback at an advantage.