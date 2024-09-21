Kennedy Family Marriages That Were Doomed To Fall Apart

For several decades, the Kennedy family has remained a regular in American politics. The family patriarch, Joseph P. Kennedy, a highly successful businessman, came into the political limelight in 1938 when he was appointed the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. Although he served in that role for only two years, it was enough time for Joe to pass his political interests to his children, encouraging them to follow in his footsteps. Since then, the Kennedy family has produced a United States President, an Attorney General, and several lawmakers who have served in the Senate and House of Representatives.

While the Kennedys left an indelible mark on the country's political scene, their personal lives were equally newsworthy. Meanwhile the Kennedy men would every so often indulge in extramarital affairs, their women were forced to publicly navigate the murky waters of a dysfunctional marriage. "For these women, if they ever did discuss [their husbands' infidelities], it was more like, 'This is what's going on; let's go out and get the kids and get on a horse.'" Cornelia Guest, whose mother CZ Guest was First Lady Jackie Kennedy's close friend, told People in November 2016.

Yet, this is barely a surprise, given that many of the marriages were set up to fail from the very beginning.