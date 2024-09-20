Plastic Surgeon Tells Us The Likely Procedure Behind Eva Mendes' Stunning Face Transformation

Eva Mendes has gone from practically vanishing off Hollywood's radar to being seemingly everywhere all at once. The "Hitch" star emerged from her self-imposed acting hiatus to promote her new children's book, "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," and in true comeback fashion, she's been making the rounds on everything from "The Drew Barrymore Show" to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Fans are thrilled to have her back and they can't stop gushing over Mendes' unrecognizable transformation and how radiant she looks. As one plastic surgeon speculates, most of that glow is legit, aka au naturel.

The actor essentially peaced out from her chosen profession nearly a decade ago, with Mendes' last role being in "Lost River" back in 2014 — notably, opposite her partner, Ryan Gosling. "I don't really miss it. I got tired fighting for the good roles," she admitted to Variety in 2022, making it clear that she's been much happier playing mom to the celebrity couple's two adorable daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. However, Mendes also acknowledged, "It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future. But right now, I'm keeping it in the home with my kids."

Two years later, her stance hasn't changed. During her "Good Morning America" interview, she hinted that she's still not itching to return to the screen, saying, "I left at a time where it was also 10 years ago [...] I kind of felt like I did it, you know?" the "2 Fast 2 Furious" star reasoned, although she's not completely closing the door, either. Whatever the children's author decides, it's obvious that she's still got it. The former actor is looking more stunning than ever before, and according to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis, MD, who spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift, she's barely had any work done.