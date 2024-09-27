Whatever Happened To Gia Duddy
The first round of the 2023 NFL draft was supposed to be Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis' biggest night, but his then-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, got the spotlight instead. Levis, widely considered a high-ranking prospect, was snubbed for other picks. In one viral moment, Duddy's reaction to Levis' fall caught everyone's attention. Although she leaned toward the athlete, she had a long face. She then turned to have a conversation with someone else and gave them a dirty stare. Duddy rolled her eyes and instantly became another WAG the public couldn't stand. One viewer who picked up on her repulsive demeanor wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "That's the face of a climber ... she was thinking that she should have hitched her wagon to a different dude ... Can't imagine the horrors that she's had to endure just to be sitting there."
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft ended after the Kansas City Chiefs chose Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah as the 31st overall pick. Levis was eventually selected as the 33rd overall pick by the Tennessee Titans the following day. As the athlete began his career in the league, his girlfriend Duddy's influencing career was taking off. She went from being a small-time social media influencer to one with up to 500,000 TikTok followers as of July 2023. What has she been up to since? Keep scrolling to find out.
Gia Duddy graduated from Penn State
According to her LinkedIn profile, Gia Duddy joined The Pennsylvania State University in 2019. Duddy studied behavioral health in college and juggled the demands of school with a content creation career. Her first YouTube Shorts video clip was uploaded in November 2022. She was also a host at Visitour Media, an online channel that quizzes college students on fun topics like their weirdest food combinations.
Shortly after she went viral at the 2023 NFL draft, Duddy graduated from Penn State. She shared pictures from her big day on Instagram with the caption, "did the damn thing." Although she seemed happy with her achievement, Duddy held a contradictory opinion on college. In a March 2023 video posted on TikTok, she remarked, "Can we talk about how the biggest finesse of all time is college in the United States? First of all, you're paying an arm and a leg to be there. Like, yes, I'm leaving with a degree — which is useful for some careers — but, like half of the time, nobody even uses the degree they got." Despite her opposing views, Duddy was set to attend nursing school at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, as Will Levis revealed in a chat with Barstool Chicago.
She got a lifetime supply of her favorite hot sauce
Every so often, Gia Duddy shares her favorite things with her audience — beauty tips, mantras, summer drinks, you name it! In a video posted on TikTok in May 2023, Duddy declared her love for Tabasco's Chipotle hot sauce. Duddy told her followers, "If you don't know about this, you're not a real hot sauce lover." In the comments section of her post, Duddy had a lovely exchange with Tabasco. The brand wrote,"Check your IG DMs, we have something for you," to which she replied, "Omg hi," with a bunch of red hearts and fire emojis.
The following day, Duddy received a Tabasco delivery featuring one large and several mini variations of the Chipotle hot sauce, a Tabasco Sriracha sauce, the brand's new Avocado-Jalapeño hot sauce dressing, and branded merchandise. "We have Tabasco for the rest of our lives!" an excited Duddy said in a video of herself unboxing the package. "Thank you very much, Tabasco. I love you!"
So, what exactly makes Tabasco's Chipotle hot sauce special? Per the brand's description, the sauce is made from smoked red jalapeño peppers. Its smoky tang makes it ideal for making marinades, dips, cocktails, and sweets.
She signed an endorsement deal with Burger King
Two weeks after Gia Duddy went viral on social media, she joined celebrities like Ben Affleck in endorsing Burger King. In his July 2023 conversation with Barstool Chicago, Will Levis revealed that Duddy had closed a marketing agreement with the fast-food chain, making her the bigger earner in the relationship. "She [Duddy] just signed a Burger King deal," Levis disclosed. "They're bringing her on for, like, six months, and she's making, like, more than I would make ... I was like, 'You're paying for lunch.'"
Duddy went on to post several videos for the brand on her social media platforms. In a July 2023 post on TikTok, she and a friend made their orders at a drive-thru; Duddy chose a chicken sandwich with extra pickles, and her friend ordered a Whopper with cheese and bacon. After a taste test, the duo gave their burgers a thumbs-up. Duddy made another post on Instagram in September 2023, in which she curated a game day platter for a football watch party.
She's since partnered with other brands, including the fitness franchise Solidcore, CVS, and Olive and June. In June 2024, Duddy received PR packages from several companies. In a video unboxing the two weeks' worth of parcels, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you to these brands. It's still so surreal to me that brands even want to send me their stuff. I just feel really blessed and thankful."
She dressed up in denim for a Titans preseason game
Gia Duddy relocated to Nashville (details on this next) in time for a Tennessee Titans preseason game against Tom Brady's former team, the New England Patriots. At the August 26, 2023 game, the Titans recorded a 23-7 win against the Patriots. Their performance was impressive, and so was Duddy's outfit choice for the day.
In a picture she posted on Instagram, Duddy wore a striking branded Titans hat. She donned a sleeveless tight-fitting denim jacket, which she paired with matching shorts and a low-cut navy blue top. Duddy posted a short video of herself dancing on TikTok that showcased her full outfit; she accessorized the look with a clear sling bag and brown mid-calf boots.
That wasn't the first time Duddy was dressed in an eye-catching outfit for a Titans game. On August 19, 2023, she attended a game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings. She shared pictures from the game on Instagram, which showed her looking stunning in a loose-fitting Titans shirt. Duddy wore the blue number with denim shorts and a white bralette.
She moved into a shared Nashville apartment
In a TikTok post shared on May 16, 2023, Gia Duddy revealed her plans to settle in Nashville. Fans may have assumed she would be moving in with Levis after almost three years of dating, but that couldn't be far from the truth. The couple would live separately in the same city. Duddy, who was preparing to go apartment hunting, said, "Everyone always asks why we're not living together 'cause like it sounds like weird, but, my theory is if we're meant to be together, we could live together for the rest of our lives."
Months later, she moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville and posted a montage on Instagram to bid farewell to her hometown. In August 2023, Duddy was set to move into a shared apartment with her friends. Duddy told her TikTok audience, "My two roommates that are moving in with me got here yesterday. They are literally my lifelong best friends, guys. Like, I have photos with one of them when I was, like, a baby."
Duddy shared their activity-packed moving day in a mini vlog on Instagram. The friends used professional movers to transport their belongings into a well-lit apartment with picturesque views of the city. The friends did all the hard work afterward—painting a wall, unrolling a carpet, hanging a mirror, and setting up a cozy white couch.
Gia Duddy and Will Levis called it quits
Gia Duddy had barely settled in Nashville when rumors surfaced that she and Will Levis had called it quits. The "Pardon My Take" podcast alleged that Levis was newly single in a September 19, 2023 X post. Duddy further fueled rumors they'd split in a TikTok video posted in November 2023, by asking her followers, "Guys, what happened to cuffing season? And why is everybody breaking up right now? Like, all my friends have broken up with their boyfriends. What's happening?"
Levis finally confirmed his relationship status when he appeared on The Spun in February 2024. When he was asked how life was as a single man, Levis told the outlet, "It's been good ... I mean it's ... something I'm not used to. I was with her [Duddy] for pretty much three years, so ... [it's] something I'm still trying to, you know, navigate and figure out."
Levis moved on with former "Bachelor in Paradise" star Victoria Fuller. In a video posted on the Titans' TikTok account in August 2024, Fuller joined other Titans' WAGs in revealing little-known facts about their partners. On her beau, Levis, she disclosed, "Will loves flowers. His favorite flower is blue hydrangeas. And he wants a hydrangea garden one day."
The Internet sensation took a trip to Europe
Gia Duddy is no stranger to international travel. Duddy visited Peru in July 2018, and in a picture posted on Instagram, she wrote in her caption that she'd made new friends. Three years later, she had a European getaway in the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland, posed near a beach in Barcelona, Spain, and made stops in Hungary and Rome. In April 2022, Duddy shared a picture of herself riding through the Sahara Desert on a camel.
Duddy's penchant for travel didn't die down after she went viral. The internet sensation and her family took a trip to Italy in late 2023. On October 13, she shared snapshots of herself having a drink in Venice on Instagram with the caption, "talk aperitivo to me." Duddy also posted a collection of photos dining at a restaurant while surrounded by a beautiful view of a canal.
On October 15, she shared a montage of an afternoon spent in Tuscany and captioned it, "if I miss my flight back home here's why." The clip featured lots of activities, including a drive around the scenic Tuscan countryside, strolls through old buildings, and an ice cream stop.
She streamed Will Levis' NFL debut
On October, 29 2023, Will Levis made his professional debut in a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons. Levis stood in for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who'd sustained an ankle injury while playing against the Baltimore Ravens two weeks prior. Levis threw for an impressive 238 yards and four touchdowns to help the Titans secure a 28-23 win against the Falcons.
As the game was on, Gia Duddy kept an eye on Levis amid rumors that the couple had split up. Duddy posted a PR package on her Instagram Stories and tagged the brand, MiO Liquid Water Enhancer. At first glance, nothing was alarming about her post, but Internet sleuths quickly observed that the Titans game was running in the background.
When Duddy wasn't keeping tabs on Levis, his fans were, and they didn't hesitate to rub his success in her face. On December 11, 2023, Levis threw for an all-time high 327 yards in a game against the Miami Dolphins. The Titans won 28-27, and Levis' fans took to the comments section of an Instagram post by Duddy to display his spectacular stats.
Gia Duddy created a backup TikTok account
Gia Duddy joined TikTok in April 2019. In June 2024, Duddy announced that she would be starting an alternate account. Duddy termed her decision "the end of an era" and explained that she'd made the tough choice because her fanbase, or lack thereof, had changed for the worse. "I created this account at first to be a safe space for me and the girlies, and if I'm being honest, it's become anything but that," She expressed. "It's become a really toxic male environment that I don't stand for. It makes me super uncomfortable." The new account, she said, would be dedicated to her niche—style, beauty, and hair-related content.
As promised, Duddy's first post was a video in which she traded her signature wavy curly hair for blowout curls. She's since shared her morning routine, flaunted her multi-colored summer nail art, and posted a short clip of her go-to lip combo. As of September 2024, Duddy's new account has 22,800 followers. With a new audience entirely hooked on her specialized content, Duddy might make it to the list of TikTok stars everyone wants to befriend sooner than we think. Surprisingly, she didn't permanently ditch her original TikTok account, @omgiaa. At the time of writing, the platform's posts are still up-to-date.
She had a picnic-themed 23rd birthday party
When Gia Duddy turned 22 on August 1, 2023, she marked her birthday on TikTok by filming a stop at Starbucks. She then made a post on her Instagram Stories saying she wasn't really enthusiastic about aging, but was filled with gratitude for having "another year of life." A year later, Duddy turned 23 and announced her big day to her followers on TikTok with a short clip of herself jamming to Playboy Carti's "Sky." Sporting a black tight-fitting jumpsuit and a green sling bag, Duddy walked through an allée of trees while lip-synching the lyrics, "Wake Up! It's the first of the month."
She later shared a picture from her pink, picnic-themed birthday celebration on Instagram. In the accompanying caption, Duddy reflected on the past year and partly wrote, "22 has been by far the most difficult and transformative year of my life, filled with so many new experiences and life lessons." She expressed she was thankful to be turning 23, while having a blissful life full of awesome people. "Excited to see what this chapter has in store and blessed to see 23," She concluded.
She attended her first brand trip alongside other beauty influencers
Although TikTok has a dark side, there are perks to being a star—like brand trips. In a TikTok post made on August 22, 2024, Gia Duddy informed her audience that she would attend her first brand trip as an influencer. She revealed that she'd be in the company of other influencers, including those whom she was a fan of. Duddy couldn't help but share how elated she was. "I feel so grateful and so lucky," she said, "I'm so excited. I feel so grateful because I would not be doing any of this without you."
On the first day of the Glow Recipe-sponsored tour, Duddy learned that she would have her own cottage at their destination, Blackberry Farm. In true influencer fashion, she gave her followers a room tour. The comfortable cabin had a king bed, a homey three-chair lounge, a snack bar and a spacious bathroom. Duddy and her fellow influencers also had cozy pajamas and skincare products at their disposal.
On the second day of her trip, Duddy first shared her morning skincare routine. She disclosed she would be joining the girls for horseback riding, even though she'd had a bad experience riding horses in her childhood. The ladies' final day was equally exciting, as Duddy shared in an Instagram recap. They began the day with a private massage, visited the farm, attended a cooking demonstration, and had a beige-themed dinner.