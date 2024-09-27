Whatever Happened To Gia Duddy

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft was supposed to be Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis' biggest night, but his then-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, got the spotlight instead. Levis, widely considered a high-ranking prospect, was snubbed for other picks. In one viral moment, Duddy's reaction to Levis' fall caught everyone's attention. Although she leaned toward the athlete, she had a long face. She then turned to have a conversation with someone else and gave them a dirty stare. Duddy rolled her eyes and instantly became another WAG the public couldn't stand. One viewer who picked up on her repulsive demeanor wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "That's the face of a climber ... she was thinking that she should have hitched her wagon to a different dude ... Can't imagine the horrors that she's had to endure just to be sitting there."

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft ended after the Kansas City Chiefs chose Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah as the 31st overall pick. Levis was eventually selected as the 33rd overall pick by the Tennessee Titans the following day. As the athlete began his career in the league, his girlfriend Duddy's influencing career was taking off. She went from being a small-time social media influencer to one with up to 500,000 TikTok followers as of July 2023. What has she been up to since? Keep scrolling to find out.