WAGs Who Make More Money Than Their Pro Athlete Partners

Who run the world? Beyoncé might say "girls," but in the professional sports world, it's the WAGS stealing the show. The famously coined term refers to the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, who often attract just as much, if not more, media attention than their partners. Several famous WAGS have been known to rake in far more dough than their boyfriends and husbands, outshining them in brand deals, career trajectory, and influencer status.

Some WAGS have quite literally changed the game for their love interest. Take Taylor Swift, for example, whose Swiftie army converted into giant football fans after she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. After their love affair exploded in the media, the NFL used Swift as a marketing tool — playing her hits on game day, panning to her on the big screen, and tweeting up a Swift-filled storm. It paid off, as the league ultimately racked up the highest female viewership ever seen in the sport.

But it's not just the Swift effect that has WAGS taking center stage. Several of these women built their careers long before their prince charming came around, and they didn't depend on a season-long contract to form their empire. We're breaking down all the women whose wallets run deeper their sideline support — here's a look at the WAGs who make (or made) more money than their pro-athlete partners.