WAGs Who Make More Money Than Their Pro Athlete Partners
Who run the world? Beyoncé might say "girls," but in the professional sports world, it's the WAGS stealing the show. The famously coined term refers to the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, who often attract just as much, if not more, media attention than their partners. Several famous WAGS have been known to rake in far more dough than their boyfriends and husbands, outshining them in brand deals, career trajectory, and influencer status.
Some WAGS have quite literally changed the game for their love interest. Take Taylor Swift, for example, whose Swiftie army converted into giant football fans after she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. After their love affair exploded in the media, the NFL used Swift as a marketing tool — playing her hits on game day, panning to her on the big screen, and tweeting up a Swift-filled storm. It paid off, as the league ultimately racked up the highest female viewership ever seen in the sport.
But it's not just the Swift effect that has WAGS taking center stage. Several of these women built their careers long before their prince charming came around, and they didn't depend on a season-long contract to form their empire. We're breaking down all the women whose wallets run deeper their sideline support — here's a look at the WAGs who make (or made) more money than their pro-athlete partners.
Kerry Washington's husband's NFL career doesn't compare to her lofty fortune
Kerry Washington's career speaks for itself, from her iconic role as a fixer in the hit show "Scandal" to her standout roles in films like "Ray" and the limited series "Little Fires Everywhere." Her former NFL star-turned-film-producer husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, has had a substantial professional sports career, but it pales in comparison to the massive fortune Washington amassed with her on-screen roles.
Asomugha played in the league for 11 years, leading the Oakland Raiders to three Pro Bowls, playing two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, and briefly starting with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2013. After leaving his football days behind, Asomugha entered the entertainment industry, trying his hand at producing and acting. He's best known for producing films like "The Banker," "Harriet," and "Beasts of No Nation."
The former NFL star has racked up an impressive net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but Washington still takes the cake with a $50 million fortune to her name.
Brie Bella steals the show in her relationship with Bryan Danielson
Brie Bella may have met her husband, Bryan Danielson, in the WWE ring, but she has far surpassed him financially. Bella, whose real name is Brie Garcia, started dating Danielson while they were both professional wrestlers in the league. Danielson left the WWE in 2021 to sign with All Elite Wrestling, while the mother of two announced her retirement from the WWE in 2023.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella's fortune stands at $12 million, while her husband's net worth is estimated at around $2 million, according to The Richest. That's thanks in part to the former athlete's brand deals, her popular joint podcast "The Bellas Podcast" alongside her sister Nikki, as well as her participation in multiple reality shows throughout her career, like "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas." Bella is also a successful entrepreneur, debuting her wine line, Belle Radici, in partnership with her sister in 2017. The former WWE stars also own an athletic wear line, Birdiebee, as well as a haircare collection, Nicole and Brizee.
Danielson gets most of his wealth through his wrestling salary, which is estimated to be around $2 million. He also enjoys the perks of endorsement deals, working with brands like Hayabusa Fightwear, Citizen Watch Company, and 1% for the Planet.
Vanessa Hudgens is richer than her MLB-playing husband
Vanessa Hudgens found love with MLB free agent Cole Tucker in 2020, adding her to the list of uber-successful WAGs. While Tucker has earned a substantial penny in his decade-long professional baseball career, it's chump change when compared to his wife's fortune. The Los Angeles Angels player has an estimated $5 million to his name (per The Squander), while Hudgens has a net worth of a cool $18 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.
As Hudgens' fans know, the actor has accumulated her impressive fortune by starring in several noteworthy projects throughout her career. Her breakout role in "High School Musical" proved a historic hit, and she continued to star in other television series and films in the years to come. The "Beastly" star has also earned dough by flipping houses, turning millions of dollars in profit on two previous homes she owned in Los Angeles. Viewers can't forget her substantial social media portfolio as well, including sponsored content that she's regularly pumped out on Instagram, like her collaboration with athletic brand Fabletics.
Cole Tucker's wealth comes from his years as a free agent. He recently signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2024 season with an annual salary of $740,000.
Taylor Swift is as rich as they come
Taylor Swift tops the list of the richest WAGs. The singer has a staggering estimated net worth of over $1 billion while her boyfriend Travis Kelce falls far behind her, raking in a $70 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
It's no secret how the global superstar amassed her enormous wealth, as she is considered by many to be the greatest artist of her generation. The "Red" singer once again topped the list as the most streamed artist for the second year running in 2024, while also breaking records with her Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour in industry history. Two diamond albums, multiple Grammy awards, and dozens upon dozens of No. 1 hits have cemented Swift's place in music history, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Kelce, on the other hand, doesn't do too bad earning paychecks for his talent on the football field. He's the highest-paid tight end in the NFL as of the time of writing, earning the title after signing a two-year contract with the Chiefs in 2024 for over $34 million. He's happy to have his girlfriend's help on the business side, however, and admitted he and his brother's podcast "New Heights" got a serious upgrade in sponsors since he started dating the singer. "We were happy to have dog food sponsors in the beginning," Kelce said during a discussion at the Cannes Lions Festival (per Fortune). "Now we can kind of pick and choose who we want to represent the podcast."
Simone Biles cashes in on the gold
Simone Biles may be married to a fellow professional athlete and multi-millionaire, but the gymnast is still ahead of her husband in wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her partner Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears, has a net worth of $2 million, compared to the Olympian's $20 million fortune.
While Biles earns tens of thousands of dollars for each Olympic medal, a majority of her wealth comes from her massive sponsorship deals and brand endorsements. As listed on her official website, the cereal giant Wheaties, the activewear brand Athleta, Powerade, the dog food company Nulo, MasterClass, as well as a cybersecurity startup called Axonius are all proud sponsors of the athlete, no doubt contributing to her cash flow. Multiple sources list Biles as the richest gymnast in the world, and she was the eighth highest-paid female athlete in 2023, according to Forbes.
It can't be easy to follow in Biles's footsteps, but Owens has carved out financial success in professional sports as well. He reportedly signed a nearly $5 million two-year contract to join the Bears in 2024, with a $750,000 signing bonus and $1,500,000 guarantee. While he doesn't have nearly as many brand deals as Biles, the safety became the face of sports drink brand GoodSport in 2024, known for their natural line of electrolyte-boosting refreshments.
Carrie Underwood is worth nearly three times more than her husband
Carrie Underwood is definitely the wealthiest in her household, with her net worth nearly three times that of her husband Mike Fisher, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The "American Idol" winner married the former professional hockey player in 2010, but the paychecks he cashed in while on the ice can't compare to Underwood's massive music career, which continues to keep her busy to this day. Fisher is worth an estimated $30 million, compared to his wife's whopping $140 million net worth.
The "Before He Cheats" artist built an empire in the nearly two decades since she released her first album, with a majority of her income stemming from multiple sold-out tours and chart-topping hits. Every single one of her albums has hit platinum status, and she's estimated to bring in a staggering $500,000 for her concert appearances, according to Capitalism.com.
Since spending 18 seasons in the NHL, Fisher founded his hunting apparel company Catchin' Deers alongside his younger brother Bud, signing an exclusive deal to feature their clothing at Tractor Supply beginning in 2019. According to reports, Fisher and Bud went on to make millions in sales since their business began.
Tom Brady may be rich, but Gisele Bündchen is richer
Among former WAGs, Gisele Bündchen was the richest in her days while married to NFL superstar Tom Brady. The top model sits pretty on an estimated $400 million fortune, while the former New England Patriots player has an estimated net worth of $300 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.
Brady is considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time by many, playing in nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a record 10, winning seven of them. The father of two earned over $200 million in his first two decades in the league and cashed in on over $150 million in sponsorship deals. He was the face of many brands, including Hertz, Subway, Under Armour, Madden NFL, and countless more, contributing to his enormous income stream.
Still, the legendary former NFL player was surpassed by Bündchen during their marriage. The Brazilian supermodel took Forbes' top spot for the highest-paid model from 2002 until 2017 and is still considered one of the richest models in the world. She's stacked up her incredible fortune over the last few decades from multi-million-dollar contracts with brands like Victoria's Secret, Pantene, Chanel, Carolina Herrera, and Louis Vuitton. Bündchen is also the face of several fashion brands in her home country, as well as the Brazilian beer giant Brahma, who paid the model $2 million to attend a Carnival celebration in Rio de Janeiro's famous Sambódromo.
Jessica Simpson runs an entrepreneurial empire
Jessica Simpson might have a former NFL player for a husband, but she can run circles around him in terms of net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simpson accumulated an estimated $200 million fortune, compared to her husband, Eric Johnson's net worth of $10 million.
While Simpson had early success in her singing and acting career, she built a majority of her impressive wealth across her vast entrepreneurial empire. Her name-brand collection of bags, beauty products, shoes, lingerie, and perfumes has generated billions in profits since she launched in 2005 and continues to dominate sales on the Home Shopping Network. The "Irresistible" artist also landed a multi-million-dollar contract with Weight Watchers in 2011 and became a New York Times best-selling author in 2020. She launched her new clothing line, which sold exclusively at Walmart in 2024, featuring 100 affordable, "California-inspired" pieces.
A majority of Johnson's net worth is thought to stem from his wife, as the former athlete was with the San Francisco 49ers for just five seasons, of which two he was benched due to injuries. He was signed to the New Orleans Saints in 2007 for a one-year contract and re-signed the following year. However, he was ultimately released in 2008 and later retired.
Shakira's hips (and bank account) need no introduction
Shakira is shaking her hips all the way to the bank. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the uber-successful Colombian artist is far richer than her ex-husband Gerard Pique, with nearly four times the net worth of the retired Spanish soccer star. The "Beautiful Liar" artist has a whopping $300 million to her name as compared to Pique's $80 million fortune.
She's known as the most successful Latin artist of all time, beginning her incredible career at just 14 years old and going on to win three Grammy awards and release six top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Her sold-out worldwide tours have helped her amass $100 million alone, while also selling 95 million records across the globe. She's also been the face of brand giants like Pepsi, Oral-B, and T-Mobile, earning her an impressive chunk of change in endorsement deals.
Pique may have had the skills on the soccer field, but his fortune can't compete despite beginning his professional sports career over two decades ago. After playing a few seasons for Manchester United, the defender returned home to Barcelona in 2008 to play for FC Barcelona and went on to compete on Spain's national team. The former soccer star helped build his fortune on several impressive title wins, including eight La Liga wins, seven Copa del Rey victories, and three Champions League wins. At one point, his incredible skills had him earning a reported $500,000 a week before he eventually retired in 2022.
Kendra Wilkinson was far more successful than her ex-husband Hank Baskett
Kendra Wilkinson soars above her ex-husband in wealth, with nearly double his estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The mother of two is most famous for her days at the Playboy Mansion, which catapulted her to fame back in the early 2000s. Baskett built his career off of the NFL, playing as a wide receiver in the league for four years.
Wilkinson's net worth is estimated to be $6 million, while Baskett's is capped at $3.5 million. The former Playmate made a majority of her money thanks to the platform the Playboy Mansion gave her, including starring on the popular reality show "Girls Next Door," which documented her life as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends. She and Baskett later documented their lives together on the reality show "Kendra," which premiered in 2009, and "Kendra on Top," which debuted in 2012. In addition to several modeling jobs and film cameos, Wilkinson debuted in the reality show "Kendra Sells Hollywood" in 2021, which showcased her life as a newly licensed real estate agent in Los Angeles.
Baskett's wealth is attributed to his years in the league, playing with the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts before he retired in 2010. He's also earned money from his roles on reality television alongside his wife, and as a co-executive producer on "Kendra on Top." The former football player has also tried his hand at acting, appearing in films like "All American Christmas Carol" and "The Hungover Games."
Tristan Thompson has to keep up with Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson may be able to keep up on the basketball court, but keeping up with the Kardashians is another world entirely. The Cleveland Cavaliers player may have an impressive net worth, but it's still less than his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA athlete has racked up a $45 million fortune, compared to the reality star's $60 million.
Kardashian has earned a majority of her cash flow from starring on the famous reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which aired for 14 years on E! Network. Shortly after, the family cut a deal with Hulu to continue documenting their family dynamics in the same docuseries format. She's also a successful entrepreneur, launching her denim wear company Good American alongside her partner Emma Grede in 2016. The company proved successful and surpassed $200 million in sales in 2022.
Thompson has built a comfortable life for himself through his professional basketball career, which began after being selected fourth in the 2011 draft by the Cavaliers. At the time, he was the first Canadian to achieve that high of a draft selection. He's helped the Cavaliers reach five NBA Finals, one of which they won in 2016. The father of four played six games with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent in 2023 but returned to the Cavaliers after signing a one-year contract deal towards the end of that year, making an estimated salary of around $17 million annually.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck stirred the pot on The View
Elisabeth Hasselbeck is no stranger to the big screen, as she made a name for herself as a co-host on "The View" from 2003 to 2013. She's speculated to have a much higher net worth than her husband, Tim, a retired NFL player who transitioned into being a sports analyst.
While Celebrity Net Worth reports that the spouses both have a $16 million net worth, it could be due to their shared finances. Tim played in the league for six years beginning in 2002, mostly as a free agent. He's been a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins (now the Washington Commanders), New York Giants, and the Arizona Cardinals. Nowadays, he's accustomed to much more conservative salaries, providing commentary for ESPN, SportsNet New York, and SiriusXM NFL Radio, which earns him an estimated $150,000 yearly. In 2023, he accepted a job as a football coach for the Ensworth School in Tennessee.
While Tim's career is much more low-key, Elisabeth has built her $16 million fortune on the conservative opinions she regularly offered on "The View." She was known for getting into heated discussions about controversial topics, like opposing over-the-counter birth control and openly supporting the war in Iraq. She did a stint on "Fox and Friends" for a few years before retiring, but she returned to "The View" in 2022 as a guest host.