Why Caitlin Clark Is Sporting A Black Eye After Her First WNBA Playoff Game

Caitlin Clark's first WNBA playoff game didn't end as she had hoped after the Indiana Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun 69-93 on September 22, 2024. Unfortunately for Clark, it wasn't just her team that took a beating; she did, too, resulting in a nasty black eye and lackluster performance. It all went downhill for the athlete after DiJonai Carrington accidentally smacked her in the face while attempting to intercept a pass. The blow was nasty, involving a poke directly in the eye, causing Clark to sink to her knees in pain.

Following the jab, Clark lost her rhythm and focus, finishing with 11 points, considerably below her 2024 season average of 19. Still, she played down the injury in the after-match press conference, insisting it didn't throw her off her game. "Obviously, she got me pretty good in the eye," Clark said. "I don't think it affected me. I got good shots; they didn't go down. It's a tough time for that to happen. Had three wide open in first half that I usually make. It didn't feel good when it happened, but I don't think it affected me."

WNBA fans flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to argue whether the blow was actually on purpose. "If [DiJonai] hadn't spouted nastiness towards Fever fans and CC all season, I'd say accidental. But her track record with CC leads me to believe it was intentional," one wrote.