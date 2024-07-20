Why We're Worried About Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has changed the public's perception of women's basketball. Since getting selected as the No. 1 overall 2024 draft pick by the Indiana Fever, she has been likened to NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who, much like Clark, brought a lot of attention to the professional league in his rookie year. With the odds seemingly in her favor, many hope Clark's legacy in the WNBA will be as long-standing as Bird's.

Given her record-breaking strides at the collegiate level, it is no surprise that even in the pro league, Clark continues to dominate. Despite the Fever's uneven performance in the season, Clark's rookie season was characterized by impressive performances on the court. By June 2024, she had made history as the first WNBA player to record 300 career points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in her 19th game. Before Clark, no other player had reached this feat earlier than their 22nd game.

But while Caitlin Clark has experienced enviable success in her basketball career, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star has been just as controversial in some conversations in the sports world, leaving her fans worried. From her disappointing salary to her struggles with fame, here are all the reasons people are worried about Caitlin Clark.