We Got Rid Of Wolfgang Van Halen's Signature Beard & He Looks So Different

In recent years, Wolfgang Van Halen's look has been a pretty uniform one, consisting of shoulder-length locks and a beard. However, on the off chance that he wanted to switch things up, Static Media's photo editors have given us an exclusive peek at what that could look like. Spoiler alert: without a beard, Wolfgang is his mom's doppelganger (but he looks a lot like his dad, too).

We're not exaggerating when we say a beard-free Wolfgang is his mom's double. If anyone had any questions as to who his mother was, one look at him without facial hair would be all it took to figure it out. Of course, Wolfgang and Valerie Bertinelli have a very close relationship, so most people do know they're mother and son. Even so, seeing him solo and without the beard had us doing a serious double take.

Having said that, without facial hair, Wolfgang does also bear striking resemblance to his dad. That's particularly true when it comes to older photos of Eddie Van Halen, when the rocker sported long hair, too. Not that Wolfgang isn't well aware. As he shared in a 2021 interview with People, he could see how he looked like both Eddie and Bertinelli. That's not to say he didn't find the constant reminders from other people amusing, though. Quite the contrary, in his interview with the outlet, he cracked up over the regular comments he gets from those who have spotted the resemblances. "People are very quick to remind me that I look like both of my parents. Which, I have to tell them, it's like, 'Wow! Science! Who'd have guessed it?" he chuckled to the outlet. It's a good thing, then, that Wolfgang's relationship with his famous dad was just as tight as his bond with his mom.