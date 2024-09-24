Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Best Friend? Here's What We Know

Let me tell ya 'bout my best friend! Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have often been criticized for their cringey moments of PDA and awkward comments about their romance. Still, that never deterred either one of them from regularly professing their love to one another one social media. As for Guilfoyle, she never misses an opportunity to proclaim Don Jr. as her BFF — especially on their anniversary. "Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life and love, @donaldjtrumpjr," she gushed in April 2023 while celebrating five years with her businessman beau. But that's not all. In yet another anniversary post in 2024, she made it clear yet again that he held her top friendship spot. "You are my best friend and my soulmate," she penned in part.

It should be noted, however, that while Don Jr. also loves an anniversary post, he hasn't ever actually referred to Guilfoyle as his bestie on any of the public posts. "Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you," he wrote on April 24. The year before, in April 2023, he also commemorated the special day with another Instagram post that made no mention of her being his best friend. "If you can put up with my a** for that long with everything they've thrown at us, 5 years is just the start of it," he joked. How... romantic?