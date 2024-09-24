Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Best Friend? Here's What We Know
Kimberly Guilfoyle has often positioned herself as that of a girl's girl. In fact, one of her biggest gripes with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is that she believes Harris is the antithesis of a girl's girl. "She wasn't supportive about lifting women up," Guilfoyle told the New York Times about her experience working alongside Harris in 2000 under San Francisco's then-district attorney, Terence Hallinan. Alas, as it turns out, Guilfoyle's best friend is not a woman at all. Guilfoyle has made it clear over the years that her best friend is none other than her partner and longtime fiance, Donald Trump Jr.
As you may recall, the couple went public with their romance in June 2018, following Don Jr.'s high-profile separation from the mother of his five children, Vanessa Trump, in April 2018. Then, at the top of 2021, Guilfoyle confirmed that the pair were engaged to be married. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together," she penned in part along with a photo of the couple wherein she was rocking a large and in charge diamond on her left hand. Since then, it appears that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. are besties for the resties — at least as far as Guilfoyle is concerned.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has marked her best friend territory all over social media
Let me tell ya 'bout my best friend! Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have often been criticized for their cringey moments of PDA and awkward comments about their romance. Still, that never deterred either one of them from regularly professing their love to one another one social media. As for Guilfoyle, she never misses an opportunity to proclaim Don Jr. as her BFF — especially on their anniversary. "Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life and love, @donaldjtrumpjr," she gushed in April 2023 while celebrating five years with her businessman beau. But that's not all. In yet another anniversary post in 2024, she made it clear yet again that he held her top friendship spot. "You are my best friend and my soulmate," she penned in part.
It should be noted, however, that while Don Jr. also loves an anniversary post, he hasn't ever actually referred to Guilfoyle as his bestie on any of the public posts. "Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you," he wrote on April 24. The year before, in April 2023, he also commemorated the special day with another Instagram post that made no mention of her being his best friend. "If you can put up with my a** for that long with everything they've thrown at us, 5 years is just the start of it," he joked. How... romantic?
Rumors are swirling about Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship
All tree carvings and best friend charm necklaces aside, there are whispers that there's major trouble in paradise. In case you've been living under a rock, a rumor is circulating that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are actually dunzo! On September 15, Daily Mail published photos of Don Jr. enjoying a meal with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. A source told the outlet that at one point the Don Jr. and the model even swapped spit. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," the witness claimed.
Since then, it appears Guilfoyle has been working overtime in her desperate attempts to squash the Don Jr. split rumors, including posting an Instagram carousel of Guilfoyle and Don Jr. hugged up together at the Patriot's Day Freedom Fest on September 14. It should be noted, however, that Guilfoyle never mentioned of Don Jr. in the caption, only his famous father, Donald J. Trump.
Still, according to their gossipy realtor, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. aren't broken up. In a curious turn of events, it was the couple's real estate agent who came to their defense when an Instagram user asked if they were in fact still together, noting that Don Jr. appeared "distant" to Guilfoyle. "Yes and they are very happy," Rob Thomson promptly replied. It was Thomson who sold Guilfoyle and Don Jr. their waterfront property in Jupiter, Florida back in 2021 for an eye-popping $9.7 million. "They loved the house both inside and out," Thomson told People about the sale at the time.