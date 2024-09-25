Johnny Depp Cements Divorced Dad Style In Sleazy Car Salesman Suit

Johnny Depp's life seems to be in a positive upswing since putting his defamation trial against Amber Heard in his rearview mirror — but his wardrobe has seen better days. While promoting his latest directing gig, "Modi – Three Days on the Wings of Madness," Depp cemented his divorced dad status by sporting an unflattering light blue suit. Depp was photographed in the ill-fitting number outside of Hotel Maria Cristina, a cushy upscale hotel near the San Sebastian Film Festival. And while Depp, who's known for rocking a three-piece suit, certainly has several years worth of style wins to pull from, this suit seems better suited for a car salesman than an actor attempting a career resurgence.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty & undefined

Unfortunately, not even Depp's healthy mane or cool sunglasses could save the look. And yet, fans didn't seem to care about any of that. According to the Daily Mail, Depp received a warm reception from fans who eagerly braved the elements to catch a glimpse of him while at the hotel. Various videos posted to social media showed fans flocking to showcase their affection for the embattled actor, who's weathered a variety of career slumps since he and his second ex-wife, Amber Heard, duked it out in court in 2022. With that said, we'll assume they were cheering for the person, not the cringeworthy suit he was wearing, because no amount of fan loyalty can redeem this misstep.

Yet even amid all the adoration, Depp still managed to slyly allude to Heard and the drama they faced.