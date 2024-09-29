Everything Ryan Reynolds Has Spilled About His Political Views

Ryan Reynolds isn't exactly the guy you'd peg to dive into American politics, mainly because, well, he wasn't American for most of his life. Born and bred in Canada, Reynolds is another quality Ryan export from the Great White North (with all due respect to Ryan Gosling, of course), so it makes sense that he's mostly kept mum when it comes to U.S. politics. It wasn't until 2020 that he even got to cast a vote for a president as an American citizen, and even then, he's kept his lips sealed about who got his vote. But just because he's playing coy doesn't mean he hasn't left us breadcrumbs.

For instance, in 2023, Reynolds managed to seriously ruffle Lauren Boebert's feathers by donating to a Democratic candidate in Colorado. In fact, Boebert was so mad she blamed Reynolds — and what she refers to as the "Hollywood elite" — for forcing her to switch districts. "When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat. When you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress," Boebert shared on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast (via the New York Post). All of this over Reynolds' measly $1,500 donation to her opponent, Adam Frisch, per Federal Election Commission filings. It's less than 1% of the guy's total contributions, but sure, Boebert, blame Deadpool for your problems.

It also seems Reynolds might be in Kamala Harris' corner, with filings showing that he donated $4,000 to two of her fundraisers in 2023. Despite this, Reynolds prefers to let his wallet do most of the talking. When it comes to airing his political views publicly, he's been discreet, though he's certainly dropped a major hint in the past.