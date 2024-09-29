Everything Ryan Reynolds Has Spilled About His Political Views
Ryan Reynolds isn't exactly the guy you'd peg to dive into American politics, mainly because, well, he wasn't American for most of his life. Born and bred in Canada, Reynolds is another quality Ryan export from the Great White North (with all due respect to Ryan Gosling, of course), so it makes sense that he's mostly kept mum when it comes to U.S. politics. It wasn't until 2020 that he even got to cast a vote for a president as an American citizen, and even then, he's kept his lips sealed about who got his vote. But just because he's playing coy doesn't mean he hasn't left us breadcrumbs.
For instance, in 2023, Reynolds managed to seriously ruffle Lauren Boebert's feathers by donating to a Democratic candidate in Colorado. In fact, Boebert was so mad she blamed Reynolds — and what she refers to as the "Hollywood elite" — for forcing her to switch districts. "When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat. When you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress," Boebert shared on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast (via the New York Post). All of this over Reynolds' measly $1,500 donation to her opponent, Adam Frisch, per Federal Election Commission filings. It's less than 1% of the guy's total contributions, but sure, Boebert, blame Deadpool for your problems.
It also seems Reynolds might be in Kamala Harris' corner, with filings showing that he donated $4,000 to two of her fundraisers in 2023. Despite this, Reynolds prefers to let his wallet do most of the talking. When it comes to airing his political views publicly, he's been discreet, though he's certainly dropped a major hint in the past.
He has alluded to being against Trump
Ryan Reynolds mostly erred on the side of caution when talking about politics before he became a full-fledged American. But when asked in 2016 if he was glad to be Canadian in case Trump became president, his response was peak Reynolds: "I'm mildly terrified, like a lot of people. But also equally mildly hopeful, like a lot of people. So, we'll see," he shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It doesn't reflect my ideologies, but you know, time will tell."
Of course, Reynolds can get serious when he needs to. After Trump won that year, he told Variety he totally understood why some people were ready to bolt for Canada. "I can understand so much of the fear that comes from this huge portion of the population that's going to feel disenfranchised and that's experiencing a tremendous amount of anxiety about their future," he said. "Minority groups, women, LGBTQ communities — those are all communities that I think are rightfully very afraid for the moment and I'm afraid with them and for them."
But Reynolds being Reynolds, he couldn't resist some jabs at Trump, though he saved the trash talk for when he was in full Deadpool mode. In 2018, taking over Stephen Colbert's monologue on "The Late Show" dressed as his on-screen alter ego, the actor took aim at Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. "It's Trump's biggest pulling out blunder since Eric," he quipped at the time. "President Trump spent the day complaining on Twitter about leaks inside the White House, because we all know Trump prefers his leaks in Russian hotel rooms."