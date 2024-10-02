Inside Hallmark Star Trevor Donovan's Mysterious Love Life

Trevor Donovan keeps his private affairs away from the spotlight, but that doesn't mean his love life has been quiet. In fact, things got particularly busy after "90210" viewers learned that the actor's character, Teddy Montgomery, is gay. "It's been good for me," he said in a 2011 Life & Style interview published by Today. "Girls want to challenge it. They kind of assume I'm [gay in real life] and try to change me back. Of course, I let them!" But he wasn't about to share who those girls were — then or ever.

Donovan's relationship history is the dictionary definition of mysterious. Over the years, he has been linked to high-profile names, including Sonia Rockwell, Kerry Kennedy, and Paris Jackson. However, the Hallmark star has rarely commented on any of them. "When he's in a relationship, he tries his best to keep it out of the spotlight out of respect for the person he's dating," a rep told Newsweek in 2022.

Donovan's rep revealed he had recently ended a relationship, though the identity of his then-girlfriend is anyone's guess. Donovan is a lot more comfortable discussing Montgomery's love life. "I got to play a character and tell a kind of a coming out story, which I thought the CW announcement handled very, very well," Donovan said of how "90210" impacted his life in a 2021 interview with Nicki Swift. By now we know not to expect Donovan to use that many words to describe his own private life.