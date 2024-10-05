Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon's Most Scandalous Outfits
Lourdes Maria "Lola" Ciccone Leon, who has kept her distance from the public eye for most of her life, is finally emerging as a promising model, singer, and dancer. Also known as Lola and Lolahol, Leon is the eldest of Madonna's six children, four of whom have been adopted. Her father is Carlos Leon, a former fitness trainer and actor Madonna dated from 1994 to 1997.
Leon has been passionate about fashion from a very early age. As a matter of fact, back in 2010, shortly after stepping into her teenage years, Leon launched a kids clothing line called Material Girl in collaboration with her mother. However, according to Madonna herself, she had very little work to do to carry out the project. Speaking to Teen Vogue at the time, the "Material Girl" singer noted, "I would say it was 90% Lola. I couldn't even really say it's a collaboration because she's doing a lot more than I am. I didn't really do anything."
Although Leon's love for fashion hasn't changed over all these years, her style certainly has evolved. She has now made a name for herself in the modeling industry, turning heads wherever she goes. That said, some of her recent clothing choices have been pretty risqué, to say the least. Scroll down to take a look at the most scandalous outfits she has donned so far.
She left her torso nearly naked for her runway debut at Gypsy Sport in 2018
Lourdes Leon's clothing choices have been daring from the very beginning of her career as a professional fashion model. Leon walked the ramp for the first time at Gypsy Sport's Spring 2018 show during New York Fashion Week. For the event, she donned an outfit that many would consider a bit too revealing. The upper portion of her ensemble featured nothing but a chain top adorned with four kinds of seashells and silver beads. With two big shells covering her nipples, the top practically left the rest of her torso naked. The lower portion, on the other hand, featured patchwork bootcut jeans that had their bottom part shredded and exposed her belly, as well as a bit of her black underwear.
Throughout her life in the limelight, Madonna has been a style icon inspiring fashion trends all over the world. Not so surprisingly, her bold dressing sense has had the same impact on Leon. Back in 2021, when asked whether she loots her mother's wardrobe for items she truly loves, Leon told Interview Magazine, "I do, but now there's a lock on her closets. When she's not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I'm entitled to." As a matter of fact, Madonna is equally strict about sharing her fortune with her kids. That said, we're sure that Leon's closet is now just as exciting as that of her mother.
Her 2021 Met Gala debut was all about armpit hair
Lourdes Leon made her Met Gala debut in 2021. Her appearance at the event was pretty quick to become a hot topic, thanks to the bright pink Moschino dress that made it possible for her to flaunt her underarm hair as she posed for photos. Designed by Jeremy Scott, the then-creative director of the luxury label, the entire outfit was made of a pink fabric that had shiny silver sequins stitched onto it. The dress consisted of a halter bralette, a long skirt, and a band of the same fabric wrapped around her waist. While the dress itself wasn't exactly scandalous, putting her armpit hair on full display was certainly a bold move.
However, despite garnering a lot of attention for that particular appearance, Leon's Met Gala experience wasn't as amusing as it was supposed to be. As she explained to Interview Magazine, "I'm really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You're just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you're supposed to talk to them." She added, "I'm sure it's fun if you're someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I'm not." At the time of writing, Leon hasn't made a second Met Gala appearance.
A dress she wore during her 2023 Caribbean Vacation was a bit too shredded
In a January 2023 Instagram post, Lourdes Leon shared two photos from her Caribbean vacation with Eartheater (real name Alexandra Drewchin), the famous instrumentalist, composer, and singer who teamed up with Leon for her first EP, "Go," in 2022. Snapped at the resort the two were staying in, the photos showed Leon wearing a long, black dress and Eartheater sporting a white one. Both of their dresses were sheer and revealed a lot of skin, but Leon's outfit was definitely more out there.
In addition to being see-through, the front portion of Leon's dress was torn to shreds from top to bottom. As one would expect, the resulting stretched, thin strips of fabric left most of her body exposed, especially the bottom portion of her bosom. Thankfully, black underwear was there to cover her nether regions. That said, Leon is unstoppable when it comes to donning risqué outfits and avoiding negativity, which includes turning off the comments sections of her Instagram posts, probably helping her take liberties with her fashion choices.
She did a photoshoot in a barely-there catsuit for W Magazine's 2023 Pop Issue
For its 2023 Pop Issue, W Magazine interviewed the crew of Eartheater's record label, Chemical X, to gain an insight into the music they produce as a team. The crew, consisting of Eartheater, Lourdes Leon, DJ Sammy, rapper Ish Couture, and audio engineer Kiri, also posed for photographs that accompanied the article in the magazine. For the shoot, Leon sported a bit-too-snug catsuit made of black, lacy fabric and a black corset belt. The sheer outfit essentially covered nothing other than her belly and frontal lady parts, leaving very little to the imagination.
In two May 2023 Instagram posts, Leon shared a series of photos from the shoot, with the first post featuring solo portraits of the five members of Chemical X. The second post, on the other hand, comprised a bunch of photos of Leon posing in rather seductive ways during the photoshoot and a short video of her recording herself through a mirror while flexing her erotic dance moves on the floor.
Purses doubled as an outfit for her when she posed for a 2023 Dion Lee campaign
In August 2023, Lourdes Leon did a photoshoot for a Dion Lee ad campaign and posted three photos from it on Instagram. The campaign was for the "Cage Chain" series, which featured wearables, purses, and jewelry adorned with the Australian fashion brand's signature custom chain link. The first photo Leon shared showed her posing in nothing but black thigh-high shoes and three black half-moon purses with chain handles. Out of the three purses, two smaller ones covered her breasts like a brassiere, while a slightly bigger one doubled as underwear. The second photo was a close-up shot of Leon's face, which showcased two chains attached to her lashes, mimicking tears. For the third picture, Leon posed completely naked, sitting in front of a computer with a chain around her waist.
Speaking of the ad campaigns she poses for, Leon told Interview Magazine that she doesn't do the job mindlessly but tries to contribute to her modeling endeavors as much as she can. "I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I'm not just modeling, per se ... I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects," she said.
She probably ran out of fabric when she attended the 2023 Victoria's Secret World Tour event
In September 2023, Lourdes Leon drew a substantial amount of attention to herself at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event in New York City, thanks to the extremely daring Natalia Fedner dress she wore to the show. Featuring metal strings loosely woven in random patterns, the dress practically had nothing to do with fabric. Given that Leon only wore a thong underneath the dress, it left almost the entirety of her body exposed.
With all that being said, Leon undeniably looks stunning and confident in everything she wears, and that's likely because she has been into fashion from a very young age. Speaking of a 13-year-old Leon, Madonna noted in a 2010 interview with the Us Weekly, "[Lourdes] comes to my photo and video shoots, pulls outfits together and gives her input to a lot of my fashion-designer friends. Whether it's Marc Jacobs or Stella McCartney, they always ask her what she thinks."
Her 2023 Vogue Fashion Night Out dress was see-through all the way down
In September 2023, Lourdes Leon traveled to Madrid, Spain, to attend the Vogue Fashion Night Out, which marked the 35th anniversary of Vogue España. She showed up at the event wearing a dress that was so sheer that news outlets had to blur one side of her chest out when sharing her photos from the night. The said dress featured black and white stripes and patterns typically used in Japanese art. Leon completed the look with her signature black thong.
The dress was indeed very sultry, but it was definitely nothing unusual for Leon, who had a bold style even as a kid. As a matter of fact, her past clothing choices were something that even concerned her mother, a pop icon known for her out-there outfits. As Madonna told the US Magazine back in 2010, "I wish [Lourdes would] dress more conservatively." However, Madonna also admitted, "You could say it's in the DNA — but I could never tell her how to dress!" Leon has now grown up, and the dynamics of her relationship with her mother have surely changed, so it's likely that she doesn't take fashion advice from Madonna anymore.
She barely had anything underneath the sheer bodysuit she wore to 2024's Paris Fashion Week
Lourdes Leon hit the headlines again in March 2024, thanks to yet another lacy bodysuit she donned for Paris Fashion Week's Saint Laurent Menswear show. Yet again, she chose to go braless and only wore black underwear underneath the black, completely sheer, full-length, and long-sleeve bodysuit. However, this time, she paired her bodysuit with a black, baggy coat worn strategically to cover half of her body and both her arms. The outfit exposed the right side of Leon's body, helping her flaunt all her curves on that side. We could say that the outfit in question was half as sultry as the ones she usually sports for fashion events (pun intended).
As an influential person, Leon wishes to change the way the rest of the world perceives and deals with fashion models. Back in 2021, she told Interview Magazine, "I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they're doing, and they're not just silent clothing racks. That's the age that we're coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists."
Her edgy top bared a lot of skin during her 2024 Parklife Festival performance
In June 2024, Lourdes Leon was invited to take the stage at Manchester's Parklife Festival. Though not as scandalous as the other outfits discussed so far, the ensemble the "Lock&Key" singer sported for the event was still pretty risqué. The ensemble in question comprised a black crop top that had its front portion shredded and black, baggy, low-rise pants — which worked in harmony to reveal much of her torso. The outfit showcased her cleavage, belly, navel piercing, and parts of the claw tattoos on her lower abdomen.
However, the comments section of a Daily Mail article focused on Leon's Parklife Festival outfit revealed that online commentors are actually more concerned about her skills as a singer than her clothing choices. One commenter noted, "Select another career path, honey. There's so many more talented people in the music industry," while another asked, "All the money in the world. All the privilege in the world. All the opportunities in the world. And this is what she has become?" Another person sarcastically said, "Oh look, she's a singer now. She went from a fashion designer, to a model (I know, laughable), and now she is a singer. I heard next month she is going to be an astronaut."
Her whole outfit had holes at Marc Jacobs' Fall 2024 fashion show
For her appearance at Marc Jacobs' Fall 2024 fashion show, which was held in Manhattan, New York, Lourdes Leon opted for a short, black dress that had several holes of random shapes and sizes throughout its length. Although some of the gaps were somewhat filled in by net panels of various patterns, the dress didn't really feature a lot of fabric, leaving a lot of her skin exposed. The dress, indeed, was very eye-catching, but what also grabbed lots of attention was the cross necklace she wore.
It was surprising to see the rebellious, ultra-individualistic Leon wear a cross, a piece of jewelry often associated with her mother, Madonna. She has famously sported them with all sorts of outfits. Speaking of cross necklaces in a 2013 Harper's Bazaar interview, Madonna said, "When you're 25 ... eccentric behavior is expected from you. By then I was shaving under my arms, but I was also wearing as many crucifixes around my neck as I could carry, and telling people in interviews that I did it because I thought Jesus was sexy. Well, he was sexy to me, but I also said it to be provocative." As for Leon, she clearly has similar likings, though it's hard to guess whether she wants to be "provocative" or not.