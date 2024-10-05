Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon's Most Scandalous Outfits

Lourdes Maria "Lola" Ciccone Leon, who has kept her distance from the public eye for most of her life, is finally emerging as a promising model, singer, and dancer. Also known as Lola and Lolahol, Leon is the eldest of Madonna's six children, four of whom have been adopted. Her father is Carlos Leon, a former fitness trainer and actor Madonna dated from 1994 to 1997.

Leon has been passionate about fashion from a very early age. As a matter of fact, back in 2010, shortly after stepping into her teenage years, Leon launched a kids clothing line called Material Girl in collaboration with her mother. However, according to Madonna herself, she had very little work to do to carry out the project. Speaking to Teen Vogue at the time, the "Material Girl" singer noted, "I would say it was 90% Lola. I couldn't even really say it's a collaboration because she's doing a lot more than I am. I didn't really do anything."

Although Leon's love for fashion hasn't changed over all these years, her style certainly has evolved. She has now made a name for herself in the modeling industry, turning heads wherever she goes. That said, some of her recent clothing choices have been pretty risqué, to say the least. Scroll down to take a look at the most scandalous outfits she has donned so far.