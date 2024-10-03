Inside Terry Crews' Relationship With His Five Grown-Up Children

NFL alum Terry Crews has a large family: four bio kids and one adopted child with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews. Ranging from 19 to their mid-30s, Terry hasn't been juggling diaper changes for quite some time, but he still has a close relationship with all of his kids (until it's time for him to prioritize fitness). "The biggest rule ever is never, ever, ever, ever interrupt my workout," Terry shared with Yahoo! In November 2022. "I told my kids, like, 'Unless the house is on fire, don't ever, ever interrupt my workout,'" he continued — a rule that backfired once he blew off Isaiah, his only son, for barging in during a fire. But he learned his lesson. "I said, 'You know what, son? You did good.' He followed the rules to the letter."

Unlike some parents, the beloved host and actor also learned the importance of establishing healthy boundaries when guiding his daughters through the dating process. But it took some time. "Well, you know I did all that wrong, too," Terry admitted on Steve Harvey's talk show. He continued, "And the thing is, I remember trying to be hardcore ... you're trying to mad dog it, and then I found out that the daughter [would] just meet them somewhere else." From there, Terry realized that giving his daughter a chance to follow their hearts was the best. Unfortunately, that meant losing out on a match that he liked. "I was calling him up, like 'Hey, man, come back over.'" Ahh — the perils of respecting free will.

Despite these small hurdles, Terry obviously adores his squad.