Inside Terry Crews' Relationship With His Five Grown-Up Children
NFL alum Terry Crews has a large family: four bio kids and one adopted child with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews. Ranging from 19 to their mid-30s, Terry hasn't been juggling diaper changes for quite some time, but he still has a close relationship with all of his kids (until it's time for him to prioritize fitness). "The biggest rule ever is never, ever, ever, ever interrupt my workout," Terry shared with Yahoo! In November 2022. "I told my kids, like, 'Unless the house is on fire, don't ever, ever interrupt my workout,'" he continued — a rule that backfired once he blew off Isaiah, his only son, for barging in during a fire. But he learned his lesson. "I said, 'You know what, son? You did good.' He followed the rules to the letter."
Unlike some parents, the beloved host and actor also learned the importance of establishing healthy boundaries when guiding his daughters through the dating process. But it took some time. "Well, you know I did all that wrong, too," Terry admitted on Steve Harvey's talk show. He continued, "And the thing is, I remember trying to be hardcore ... you're trying to mad dog it, and then I found out that the daughter [would] just meet them somewhere else." From there, Terry realized that giving his daughter a chance to follow their hearts was the best. Unfortunately, that meant losing out on a match that he liked. "I was calling him up, like 'Hey, man, come back over.'" Ahh — the perils of respecting free will.
Despite these small hurdles, Terry obviously adores his squad.
Terry Crews considers his kids his legacy
Terry Crews has done a great deal during his multiple decades in Hollywood, including acting and hosting, but it pails in comparison to his kids. "We kind of wrap everything up in achievements, but the movies and all the things I've done? They're not my legacy ... It's really my son, and my daughters, and my family. That's the legacy," Terry told Parade in February 2022 during a joint interview with his son Isaiah Crews, who's co-starred in a couple of Nickelodeon projects. He added, "Whatever they wanna do, we support."
Further proving that he's not a stage dad, even though some of his kids have taken a liking to Tinseltown, he spoke about how his parenting differed from those who came before him. "Generationally, it's usually that the older generations wanted you to do what they wanted you to do," Terry shared with Yahoo! "What I want is what my kids want to do. Like, my goal as a father is to get you to where you get to what you want in your life, and to help you in any way possible so that you can be the best you possible."
He's equally dedicated to his wife and daughters, who also have creative passions such as photography, acting, and singing — especially Azriél Patricia Crews.