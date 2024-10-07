Tragic Details About Property Brothers' Drew & Jonathan Scott

Drew and Jonathan Scott may have found fame and riches with their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers," but their journey to the top was no walk in the park. Along the way, the twin brothers from Canada faced professional and personal adversities that could have thrown them off the track. Before launching their show, Jonathan and Drew were on different career paths that didn't work out, leaving each under deep financial strain.

It all worked out for the best, though. It was thanks to the difficult situation they found themselves in that the brothers decided to join forces and jump head-first into real estate, culminating in the lucrative career we know them for. But they also hit bumps in their personal lives. After going through a heartbreaking divorce that deeply affected his mental health, Jonathan found love again with Zooey Deschanel, showing he learned valuable lessons from it.

Drew, on the other hand, struggled with infertility as his wife's health issues proved an obstacle in their attempts to conceive. Their IVF journey was long and confusing, but it had a happy ending. Drew and Lisa Phan welcomed a son and a daughter, achieving their long dream of having a family together. While Jonathan has no kids of his own, he was a proud fur daddy to two dogs, which sadly died within a year and a few months of each other. Jonathan and Drew have a lot to be grateful for, but they've also faced quite a bit of challenges.