Kimberly Williams Paisley Makes Bold Move On Brad's Big Night At AMAs 50th Anniversary
Country star Brad Paisley's wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, made a bold move the same day that the "Whiskey Lullaby" singer played a pivotal role in the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special.
In case you didn't know, Brad was one of several artists who spoke and performed at the special event. "It's an honor to be performing as part of the @AMAs 50th Anniversary Special," Brad posted to Instagram ahead of the show on October 6, 2024. However, it's probably Kimberly who's going to have social media talking for the rest of the night, at least if her post travels outside of certain circles.
Kimberly, one of the Hallmark leading ladies whom Nicki Swift recently gave a digital makeover, took to Instagram earlier that day to announce that she was endorsing Gloria Johnson, a Democrat from Tennessee who's running for the U.S. Senate. "Local elections are just as important as National ones, if not more," wrote the actor on Instagram. "I'm excited about voting for @votegloriaj who has done a lot of work to try to make Tennesseeans safer from gun violence." She continued, "I've met her a few times and she is kind, intelligent and thoughtful." After urging her followers to get registered, Kimberly admitted that she'd be turning off her comments to avoid negative reactions.
Given Brad's mostly right-leaning fanbase, it may be a lost cause.
Brad Paisley's fanbase leans heavily to the right
Historically, country music fans have largely been thought of as conservative, even if that label doesn't apply to every individual. Given Brad Paisley's enormous success within the country music sphere, it's possible that Kimberly Williams-Paisley wanted to get ahead of any potential backlash by limiting her comment section.
With that said, Brad's own political allegiances aren't as cut and dry as many of his country music peers, as the Idaho Statesmen pointed out in May 2023. Although Brad was pictured with former president Donald Trump in 2015, he's also used his talent to support the political efforts of more liberal-leaning causes as well. ""The bottom line is I defy category. I definitely am one of the more confusing people that way," Brad told The Guardian in 2023. "The minute you affiliate, 'Here's what I am,' are you all those things? I'm certainly not all of those things on either side. I'm a little hard to pin down."
According to CNN, Brad previously supported President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama's administrations. "Distinguished songwriter and recording artist Brad Paisley and the highly acclaimed Howard Gospel Choir were selected by the First Lady to perform musical selections at the State Dinner," read a statement announcing Brad's performance at the 2024 White House State Dinner. "[They] were chosen by Dr. Biden to honor President and First Lady Ruto's love of Country and Gospel music, and in celebration of the continuing friendship between the United States and Kenya." Before that, Brad performed his song, "Welcome to the Future," for Obama in 2009.
Basically, we doubt the Paisleys' marriage is trouble — even if his fans won't be happy.