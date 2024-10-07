Kimberly Williams Paisley Makes Bold Move On Brad's Big Night At AMAs 50th Anniversary

Country star Brad Paisley's wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, made a bold move the same day that the "Whiskey Lullaby" singer played a pivotal role in the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special.

In case you didn't know, Brad was one of several artists who spoke and performed at the special event. "It's an honor to be performing as part of the @AMAs 50th Anniversary Special," Brad posted to Instagram ahead of the show on October 6, 2024. However, it's probably Kimberly who's going to have social media talking for the rest of the night, at least if her post travels outside of certain circles.

Kimberly, one of the Hallmark leading ladies whom Nicki Swift recently gave a digital makeover, took to Instagram earlier that day to announce that she was endorsing Gloria Johnson, a Democrat from Tennessee who's running for the U.S. Senate. "Local elections are just as important as National ones, if not more," wrote the actor on Instagram. "I'm excited about voting for @votegloriaj who has done a lot of work to try to make Tennesseeans safer from gun violence." She continued, "I've met her a few times and she is kind, intelligent and thoughtful." After urging her followers to get registered, Kimberly admitted that she'd be turning off her comments to avoid negative reactions.

Given Brad's mostly right-leaning fanbase, it may be a lost cause.